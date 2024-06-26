Work sessions include budget, new downtown configuration

At last night’s meeting, Wylie City Council held three pivotal work sessions.

A budget work session for FY 2024-25 included proposed revenue assumptions, items included in the proposed base budget, the general fund summary, new recommendations for the general fund and use of the general fund balance.

In another session, discussion centered on phase one of the proposed downtown project reviewed traffic study recommendations and options for downtown reconfiguration.

The last work session focused on the future format for city council, board and commission meetings. The city currently livestreams council, board and commission meetings and makes them available on demand. Councilmembers considered a new policy for meeting minutes to leave out detailed discussions and just include actions taken.

