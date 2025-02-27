Ready for something new? Discover a hobby you’ll love

Crafting is one of many hobbies you could consider.

Hobbies allow individuals to explore their interests, meet new people and keep their brains sharp. But finding time to pursue hobbies— often after becoming empty nesters—can benefit individuals in many ways.

And while finding a new hobby — or updating an old one— may take some trial and error, simply start by signing up for a class, if available, in the hobby you may wish to pursue.

Hobbies don’t always require a significant time or financial commitment. Some can be explored solo with minimal investment, while others offer opportunities for deeper engagement and social connection.

Here’s a few tips to get you started:

Think back to childhood. A childhood passion like music, dance or art may provide the perfect starting point. A former guitar player or singer may want to volunteer to play/sing in a local church band to hone their skills and challenge their memory by learning songs and reading music.

Ask around. Want to find a hobby to foster social connections? Ask friends, family, neighbors, or coworkers to recommend activities. This can help individuals make connections in their communities and/or reconnect with friends or family members with whom they have fallen out of touch.

Think small. Because there is often some trial and error in finding a rewarding hobby, it makes sense to avoid making too big a commitment right off the bat. Before buying lots of expensive equipment such as golf gear, a or making a large time commitment, give yourself some time to try a hobby on for size. The first activity you try might not necessarily take, so walking away won’t sting as much if you had not committed much time or money.

Consider coaching or mentoring. Athletes who still have a passion for their favorite sports but can no longer meet the physical demands such sports require can stay involved by coaching youth sports. The same can be said for professionals passionate about their work who choose to mentor. These activities might not be traditional hobbies, but they offer a great way for adults to pursue their passions on their own time.

Attend local events or take a class. Farmers markets, art fairs, and workshops expose people to different hobbies, while community centers, local colleges, libraries and online platforms offer courses in everything from crafting to coding.

Explore volunteer opportunities. Hobbies don’t always have to be about personal gain. Volunteering at an animal shelter, joining a community garden, or mentoring students can be fulfilling ways to spend free time.

By Carrie Dunlea, Special Contributor

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.