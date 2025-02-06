Subscribe
Nonprofit to host Community Health Fair

by | Feb 6, 2025 | Area News, Life & Style

Gynovel’s Gifts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting transplant patients and individuals recovering from heart attacks and strokes, is hosting a Community Health Fair to provide education, resources and support for those in need.

The health fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at the Wylie High School cafeteria. The event will feature health screening stations for blood pressure, blood sugar, BMI calculations, vision and hearing screenings and dental checks.

Attendees can also connect with healthcare professionals, learn about early detection and prevention strategies and explore interactive zones where health demos, a kid’s corner and health challenges are highlighted.

Local businesses, healthcare providers, and community organizations are invited to host a booth to share valuable resources and services with attendees. Booth registration is now open and interested parties can sign up at this link.

Volunteers are also needed to assist with event setup, registration and guiding attendees. Those interested in volunteering or donating can contact Gynovel’s Gifts at [email protected].

“By hosting events like this, we hope to build healthier communities and ensure people have access to the resources they need,” said Gynovel Henry, the nonprofit’s founder.

