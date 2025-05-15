Subscribe

Deprecated: Creation of dynamic property ET_Builder_Module_Comments::$et_pb_unique_comments_module_class is deprecated in /home/csmediatexas/wylienews/wp-content/themes/Divi/includes/builder/class-et-builder-element.php on line 1417
NTMWD 2025 Summer

East Meadow, Community splash pads celebrated

by | May 15, 2025 | Area News, Latest, news

The Community Park splash pad, above, and the East Meadow Park splash pad, celebrated grand openings Saturday, May 10. The splash pads will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Shelley Dowdle/The Wylie News

Two new splash pads officially opened in Wylie last weekend as city officials and community members gathered to celebrate ribbon cutting ceremonies at East Meadow Park and Community Park.

The ceremonies, held Saturday, May 10, marked the completion of a long-anticipated project that introduces a new recreational amenity to Wylie, offering families a fun, close-to-home option to help kids beat the summer heat.

Carmen Powlen, Wylie’s Director of Parks and Recreation addressed attendees at both locations and acknowledged the extensive teamwork involved in bringing the projects to life.

“More than a hundred people were involved in bringing the splash pad to life,” Powlen said. “We really appreciate all of those people…from building inspections to engineering, finance, Wylie Fire Rescue, and our dedicated parks staff. And lastly, Mr. Brent Stowers, our assistant director for parks and recreation—he has been the general contractor on not only this project, but many, many others.”

To read the full story and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Collin Fall 2025

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Cities to lease Lake Lavon parks

Cities to lease Lake Lavon parks

May 15, 2025 | ,

East Fork Lake Park will be leased to the city of Wylie according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. File art The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has held public hearings on a draft plan to improve park quality while addressing long-term maintenance and funding...

read more
Council to certify election, swear in members 

Council to certify election, swear in members 

May 15, 2025 | ,

The Wylie City Council was scheduled to canvass the results of the May 3 election, swear in two councilmembers, and adopt voter-approved charter amendments during its regular meeting Tuesday, May 13. David R. Duke and Todd J. Pickens took their oaths of office for...

read more
Governor signs school voucher bill

Governor signs school voucher bill

May 8, 2025 | , ,

Gov. Greg Abbott displays Senate Bill 2, signed May 3, creating educational savings accounts – a school voucher system – in Texas. Photo Courtesy Governor’s Office Effective with the 2026-27 school year, Texas families will be able to apply for a trust fund account...

read more
Top WEHS students pursue passions, community

Top WEHS students pursue passions, community

May 8, 2025 | , ,

Loi “Leon” Le, Wylie East’s valedictorian, and Caden Ly, salutatorian, will walk the stage with their classmates Saturday, May 24 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen. Allison LaBrot/The Wylie News Wylie East High School seniors Loi “Leon” Le, Class of...

read more
Council approves ESD inclusion for ETJ

Council approves ESD inclusion for ETJ

May 8, 2025 | ,

Wylie Fire-Rescue has a service contract with Inspiration. File art The Wylie City Council voted April 22 to allow the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) to be included in the proposed Collin County Emergency Services District No. 1, following a February...

read more
Order photos
NTMWD 2025 Summer
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration
NTMWD 2025 Summer
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration