East Meadow, Community splash pads celebrated

The Community Park splash pad, above, and the East Meadow Park splash pad, celebrated grand openings Saturday, May 10. The splash pads will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Shelley Dowdle/The Wylie News

Two new splash pads officially opened in Wylie last weekend as city officials and community members gathered to celebrate ribbon cutting ceremonies at East Meadow Park and Community Park.

The ceremonies, held Saturday, May 10, marked the completion of a long-anticipated project that introduces a new recreational amenity to Wylie, offering families a fun, close-to-home option to help kids beat the summer heat.

Carmen Powlen, Wylie’s Director of Parks and Recreation addressed attendees at both locations and acknowledged the extensive teamwork involved in bringing the projects to life.

“More than a hundred people were involved in bringing the splash pad to life,” Powlen said. “We really appreciate all of those people…from building inspections to engineering, finance, Wylie Fire Rescue, and our dedicated parks staff. And lastly, Mr. Brent Stowers, our assistant director for parks and recreation—he has been the general contractor on not only this project, but many, many others.”

