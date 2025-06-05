Subscribe
Longtime veterinarian bids farewell to Wylie practice

by | Jun 5, 2025

Dr. Chuck Kerin will bid farewell to Wylie at the end of June after decades of caring for pets and livestock at Parker Road Veterinary Hospital. Southern Veterinary Partners now owns the practice. Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News

After more than four decades of caring for animals, Dr. Chuck Kerin will hang up his stethoscope on June 27 and retire from the veterinary practice he built from the ground up.

Kerin, who opened Parker Road Veterinary Hospital in Wylie in 1984, just two years after graduating from Texas A&M, said it’s time for a slower pace. He and his wife, Lisa, are moving to a 227-acre working ranch in Sulphur Springs, where he plans to raise cattle, perform embryo transfers in horses and eventually breed and sell horses.

“I’m going to miss the social aspect of veterinary practice,” Kerin said. “I really enjoy the clients I’ve had over the years and I’ve enjoyed the interaction with people.”

The transition comes as his two-year contract ends with Southern Veterinary Partners, the corporation that bought the clinic in 2022. 

“One of the reasons why I sold to a corporation,” Kerin said, “is because it’s very difficult to find people willing to work during the day, do emergencies at night and then work the next day. Most vets today specialize — they’re either emergency, small animal or equine — not a mix.”

Kerin’s love of animals was nurtured early on by his mother and maternal grandfather. Growing up in Buckingham, a community located south of Richardson, he shared three acres with more than 100 animals — including chickens, ducks and even a pet skunk. His grandfather, who had a 50-acre farm nearby, raised cattle, goats and horses. 

By Sonia Duggan | [email protected]

0 Comments

