Bigger in Texas

Seven Texas cities, including four from Collin County, lead the nation in percentage of population growth, according to U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2024 data released Thursday, May 15.

The Census Bureau said Princeton ranked No. 1 with a 30.6% growth rate, up from last year’s 22.3%. The Census Bureau estimated Princeton’s population last July at 37,000 although local officials now believe city population exceeds 40,000.

Six other Texas cities on the fastest-growing list include Houston suburb Fulshear, Celina, Anna, Fate, Melissa and Hutto, located north of Austin.

