Students recognized, zoning changes approved at meeting

Jun 5, 2025

At its May 27 meeting, the Wylie City Council spotlighted local youth leadership and character by naming Eliana Butler as Junior Mayor and recognizing the latest group of Wylie Way Students. 

Families filled the chamber as the students — one from each K–12 campus —received individual recognition from city and school officials for demonstrating kindness, responsibility and leadership. 

Council also issued proclamations recognizing EMS Week, National Correctional Officers Week, Mental Health Awareness Month, Public Works Week, Military Appreciation Month, Frontline Workers Month, and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. 

After approving the consent agenda, council interview several applicants for board of review vacancies for a term to begin July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2027. 

Council then unanimously approved two zoning changes that will permit the expansion of a local hookah lounge and the establishment of a drone delivery service facility within city limits.

