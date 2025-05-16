Armed robbery reported at Wylie vape shop

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Thursday evening at a local vape and tobacco shop in Wylie.

According to the Wylie Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress around 7:50 p.m. May 15 at Tobacco Town, located at 620 N. State Highway 78. Police said an unidentified male suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at an employee, and demanded money.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene in an unknown direction. Wylie police requested assistance from the Allen Police Department’s K9 unit and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter. Despite an extensive search, the suspect was not found.

Investigators said the man stole an undisclosed amount of cash and various tobacco products before fleeing. The suspect is described as either Hispanic or a light-skinned Black male, last seen wearing black pants, a light-colored shirt, and carrying a teal-colored backpack.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen someone matching the suspect’s description or who has surveillance footage from the neighborhood east of Tobacco Town to contact the Wylie Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at 972-429-8020.

For more information, contact Sgt. Donald English with the Wylie Police Department.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]