New Juneteenth Court crowned in Wylie

by | May 29, 2025 | Area News, Latest, news

At the Juneteenth pageant Saturday, May 17, Rylie Parker, left, was crowned Lil Miss Wylie Juneteenth Queen, Brielle Dent, center, received the title of Jr. Miss Wylie Juneteenth Queen, and Alanah Tyson was named Miss Teen Wylie Juneteenth Queen. Courtesy Bee Captured 

WYLIE – A new generation of young leaders was crowned during the 2025 Miss Wylie Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant, held Saturday, May 17, at Trinity Friendship Baptist Church.

Hosted by the Juneteenth Organization of Wylie, the annual pageant celebrates African American heritage while promoting education, leadership and community service. This year’s theme, “Honoring the Legacy. Serving the Community,” reflected the event’s ongoing commitment to uplifting youth and commemorating Juneteenth.

Four young women earned titles in this year’s court. Rylie Parker was crowned Lil Miss Wylie Juneteenth Queen, Brielle Dent received the title of Jr. Miss Wylie Juneteenth Queen, and Alanah Tyson was named Miss Teen Wylie Juneteenth Queen. 

Fallon McMurrian, who will serve from 2023 to 2025, continues her reign as Ms. Wylie Juneteenth Queen.

Unlike traditional beauty pageants, the Miss Wylie Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant emphasizes intellect, community involvement and character. Contestants were evaluated in key areas including personal interviews, an evening gown presentation and an on-stage question, allowing them to showcase their poise, communication skills and dedication to service.

