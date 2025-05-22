Subscribe
NTMWD 2025 Summer

Sale tax holiday for energy efficient items May 24-26

by | May 22, 2025 | Area News, Latest

The three-day Memorial Day weekend is also a double sales tax holiday in Texas.

Families and businesses can save on the purchase of certain products during the state’s Water-Efficient Products and ENERGY STAR® sales tax holidays running from Saturday, May 24, through Monday, May 26.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar estimates shoppers will save $15.2 million in state and local sales tax.

“Older, inefficient appliances and outdated water systems can put a tremendous strain on our power grids and water supplies,” Hegar said. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills — while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”

During the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday, products displaying a WaterSense® label or logo can be purchased tax free for personal or business use. These include showerheads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controls.

Hegar said the sales tax holiday also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors. Items qualifying for the exemption include soaker or drip-irrigation hoses; moisture controls for sprinkler or irrigation systems; mulch; and plants, trees and grasses. These items can be purchased tax free for residential use only.

There’s no limit to the number of water-efficient or water-conserving products that can be purchased tax free.

During the concurrent ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday, certain energy-efficient products displaying the ENERGY STAR logo can be purchased tax free, including air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less, refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less, ceiling fans, fluorescent light bulbs, dishwashers, dehumidifiers and clothes washers.

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

Collin Fall 2025

Deprecated: Creation of dynamic property ET_Builder_Module_Comments::$et_pb_unique_comments_module_class is deprecated in /home/csmediatexas/wylienews/wp-content/themes/Divi/includes/builder/class-et-builder-element.php on line 1380

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Bigger in Texas

Bigger in Texas

May 22, 2025 | ,

Seven Texas cities, including four from Collin County, lead the nation in percentage of population growth, according to U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2024 data released Thursday, May 15. The Census Bureau said Princeton ranked No. 1 with a 30.6% growth rate, up from...

read more
New WISD schools named after local leaders

New WISD schools named after local leaders

May 22, 2025 | ,

The new schools will be named after  Richard Parker and Oather Walter "Hamp" Hampton. The Wylie Independent School District has named its two newest campuses in honor of longtime community leaders whose legacies of service continue to shape the city. At the Monday,...

read more
Annual Wylie Way gala honors educators

Annual Wylie Way gala honors educators

May 22, 2025 | ,

Elementary Paraprofessional of the Year Lily Courtney reacts after hearing her name announced at the district’s annual banquet held Friday, May 2. Courtesy Wylie ISD Wylie ISD honored some of its most dedicated and passionate educators during its annual Wylie Way...

read more
Council hears parks and recreation priorities

Council hears parks and recreation priorities

May 22, 2025 |

The Wylie City Council certified the results of the city’s May 3 municipal election, approved consent items and regular agenda items, before turning its attention to several presentations Tuesday, May 13. As part of the election canvass, Todd Pickens and David R. Duke...

read more
Armed robbery reported at Wylie vape shop

Armed robbery reported at Wylie vape shop

May 16, 2025 | ,

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Thursday evening at a local vape and tobacco shop in Wylie. According to the Wylie Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress around 7:50 p.m. May 15 at Tobacco Town, located at 620 N....

read more
East Meadow, Community splash pads celebrated

East Meadow, Community splash pads celebrated

May 15, 2025 | , ,

The Community Park splash pad, above, and the East Meadow Park splash pad, celebrated grand openings Saturday, May 10. The splash pads will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Shelley Dowdle/The Wylie News Two new splash pads officially opened in Wylie last weekend...

read more
Top WHS students show gratitude, give advice

Top WHS students show gratitude, give advice

May 15, 2025 | , ,

Andrew Varghese, Wylie High’s valedictorian, and Guneet Dhaliwal, salutatorian, will walk the stage with their classmates Saturday, May 24 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen.  Allison LaBrot/ The Wylie News As Wylie High School seniors Andrew Varghese,...

read more
Cities to lease Lake Lavon parks

Cities to lease Lake Lavon parks

May 15, 2025 | ,

East Fork Lake Park will be leased to the city of Wylie according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. File art The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has held public hearings on a draft plan to improve park quality while addressing long-term maintenance and funding...

read more
Council to certify election, swear in members 

Council to certify election, swear in members 

May 15, 2025 | ,

The Wylie City Council was scheduled to canvass the results of the May 3 election, swear in two councilmembers, and adopt voter-approved charter amendments during its regular meeting Tuesday, May 13. David R. Duke and Todd J. Pickens took their oaths of office for...

read more
Order photos
NTMWD 2025 Summer
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration
NTMWD 2025 Summer
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration