Advanced garden prep saves time, aids spring crops

With the exception of winter crops like hearty spinach and kale, Collin County gardeners should remove spent plants and debris from vegetable beds and flower gardens to prepare for spring crops.

As winter’s chill settles over Collin County, gardeners might be tempted to let their plots rest until warmer weather arrives. However, seasoned green thumbs know that a little work during late winter can set the stage for a thriving spring garden. From soil preparation to learning from local experts, now is the time to get ahead of the growing season.

Start by removing spent plants and debris from your vegetable beds and flower gardens. Decomposing vegetation left in the garden can harbor pests and diseases or drop unwanted seeds that compete with next year’s crops for nutrients. Cutting back ornamental plants and perennials is another way to tidy up and ensure a healthier landscape come spring.

Local gardeners can also benefit from planting a cover crop like clover or field peas. These crops protect bare soil, suppress weeds, and enrich the ground with nutrients, particularly nitrogen. Similarly, adding compost or manure during late January and February allows these amendments to break down over the colder months, giving your soil a nutrient boost just in time for planting.

Mulch is another essential tool in winter garden care. By replenishing mulch around shrubs and perennials, gardeners can help insulate the soil and regulate its temperature during hard frosts. This simple step also reduces water loss, protects against erosion, and suppresses weed growth. For those leaving root vegetables in the garden, a thick layer of mulch provides added frost protection.

Late winter is an ideal time to divide and replant bulbs for spring blooms like tulips and daffodils. Dormant shrubs and trees can be pruned to adjust their shape and encourage new growth. Additionally, gardeners with delicate potted plants should move them to sheltered areas, such as a greenhouse or garage, to protect them from freezing temperatures.

For those seeking guidance, the Collin County Master Gardeners Association offers several events to inspire and educate gardeners. On January 18, the Edible 101 Gardening Workshop at The Landing at Myers Park & Event Center in McKinney will cover soil preparation, watering, and selecting the best edible plants for North Texas. Tickets are $15 for in-person attendees and $10 for online participants.

In February, the Collin County Home and Garden Show runs from February 21–23 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen. This free event will feature Master Gardeners ready to answer your toughest gardening and landscaping questions.

Tomato enthusiasts can look forward to the Tomato Workshop on February 22, also at The Landing at Myers Park & Event Center. This comprehensive workshop will cover everything from growing compact dwarf varieties to tackling pests and diseases. Tickets for the workshop are $15 for in-person attendance and $10 for virtual participation.

As spring approaches, preparation is key. By tidying garden beds, amending the soil, and attending workshops for expert advice, Collin County gardeners can ensure their gardens are ready to burst into life when the temperatures rise.

For more details on these events and additional gardening tips, visit the Collin County Master Gardeners Association website at ccmgatx.org.

By Carrie Dunlea

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.