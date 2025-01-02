Short-term fitness goals can lead to long-term success

As New Year’s Day 2024 approached, millions of individuals were preparing to make changes they hoped would improve their fitness. In a Forbes Health/One Poll survey of 1,000 adults in the months leading up to the start of 2024, nearly half (48 percent) of respondents indicated improving their physical fitness would be a top priority over the course of the new year.

Fitness-based resolutions are popular every year, but people who aspire to make such changes recognize how difficult it can be to achieve them. In fact, the Forbes Health/One Poll survey found that roughly 44 percent of respondents indicated their resolutions flamed out at the two- or three-month marker. Though there’s no one-size-fits-all strategy for sticking with and ultimately achieving a resolution, identifying short-term goals that can help people stay motivated can lead to long-term progress. Individuals who want to improve their physical fitness can consider these three short-term goals and use them as measuring sticks as they pursue more long-term objectives.

1. Aspire for incremental weight loss

Weight loss goals were the fourth most popular New Year’s resolution for 2024 among participants in the Forbes Health/One Poll survey. Though that survey separated fitness goals from weight loss goals, the two are certainly linked. Individuals who aspire to lose 10 pounds undoubtedly recognize that such a goal cannot be achieved overnight, so why not aspire to lose small amounts of weight at predetermined intervals? For example, if the end goal is losing 10 lbs., aim to lose two pounds by the end of January. Incremental progress can motivate individuals to stay the course and ultimately propel them toward achieving a more substantial, long-term goal.

For additional support, consider tracking progress through a fitness app or journaling weight-loss milestones. Breaking a larger goal into smaller targets can also help identify successful strategies and pinpoint areas that might need adjustment. For instance, individuals might notice that cooking meals at home or reducing sugary beverages contributes significantly to their progress.

2. Exercise for a predetermined number of days each week

Another way to gradually build toward achieving long-term fitness goals is to establish monthly minimum exercise sessions. Individuals accustomed to a sedentary lifestyle can resolve to exercise three days per week in the first month of their resolution, and then increase that by a day in the second month. A consistent schedule when designing this goal is imperative, which is why it can make more sense to plan for three days per week as opposed to 12 days per month.

Consistency helps turn exercise into a habit, which is key to achieving long-term success. Additionally, setting achievable goals prevents burnout or discouragement. For beginners, low-impact exercises such as yoga, swimming, or cycling are excellent options to start. As stamina improves, incorporating strength training or interval workouts can help maintain variety and increase fitness levels.

3. Resolve to walk a mile per day

Walking is an accessible cardiovascular activity that can have a profound effect on overall health. Walking also can help condition sedentary individuals’ bodies for more strenuous activity, which is a transition many people aspire to make when setting long-term fitness goals. A daily one-mile walk won’t require a significant commitment of time, but it can help acclimate the body to routine exercise.

For those looking to maximize the benefits of walking, consider setting small challenges, such as timing the mile or adding light weights to a walk. This not only builds endurance but also keeps the activity engaging. Over time, individuals might progress to longer distances or explore hiking trails, which can provide a mental health boost in addition to the physical benefits.

Staying the course

Short-term goals can help people remain motivated as they pursue more substantial goals that take longer to achieve. Celebrating small victories along the way—like achieving an incremental weight loss target or completing a week of scheduled workouts—can provide a sense of accomplishment and reinforce positive behaviors.

Such an approach can be especially useful for individuals resolving to improve their physical fitness at the start of a new year. By focusing on manageable, short-term milestones, anyone can build a solid foundation for lasting health and wellness.

By Carrie Dunlea

