The Science of Sleep: Why rest matters at every age

A good night’s sleep can feel like a luxury, but it’s actually a necessity for overall health. From boosting energy to protecting against chronic disease, sleep plays a critical role in well-being—especially as people age. Yet, many adults don’t get the recommended amount of rest each night, and for some, quality sleep becomes harder to achieve.

Contrary to popular belief, sleep requirements don’t change significantly with age. The National Institute on Aging (NIA) states that adults of all ages need around seven to nine hours of sleep each night. However, research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that more than a third of adults fail to meet that goal, particularly those between the ages of 39 and 64.

For older adults, sleep patterns may shift, making it harder to fall asleep or stay asleep through the night. The National Council on Aging (NCOA) notes that aging individuals often experience more frequent nighttime awakenings, requiring them to spend more time in bed to get adequate rest.

Sleep deprivation is widely known to contribute to health risks such as high blood pressure, diabetes, depression and obesity. But sleeping too much can be just as problematic. A 2019 study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that excessive sleep is linked to the same health concerns as too little sleep—including an increased risk of heart disease and falls.

Why sleep gets harder with age

As people age, getting a full night’s rest often becomes more challenging due to a combination of physical and lifestyle factors.

Chronic pain—particularly in the back, neck, or joints—can make it difficult to find a comfortable sleeping position, leading to frequent awakenings. Mental health concerns, such as anxiety and depression, also contribute to sleep disturbances, as do neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s and dementia, which can disrupt natural sleep-wake cycles.

Additionally, conditions like sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome interfere with deep sleep, while nocturia (frequent nighttime urination) forces many older adults to wake multiple times during the night. Medication side effects and interactions can further complicate sleep patterns, as can reduced exposure to natural sunlight, which affects the body’s internal clock.

A sedentary lifestyle may also contribute to restless nights, as regular physical activity is essential for maintaining healthy sleep habits.

Despite these challenges, poor sleep shouldn’t be considered a normal part of aging. Addressing underlying health issues and making small lifestyle changes can improve sleep quality.

3 Tips for better sleep

If restless nights are becoming the norm, consider these science-backed strategies for a more restful night’s sleep:

1. Keep screens out of the bedroom

Many people unwind with their phones or tablets before bed, but blue light exposure from screens can interfere with melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep. The National Sleep Foundation found that 58% of adults use screens within an hour of bedtime—potentially disrupting their sleep cycles.

2. Limit late afternoon naps

While a short nap can be refreshing, naps taken after 3 p.m. may make it harder to fall asleep at night. Experts at the Mayo Clinic recommend limiting naps to 30 minutes or less to avoid nighttime grogginess.

3. Skip the nightcap

Though alcohol can initially make you feel drowsy, it disrupts sleep later in the night. According to health experts, alcohol interferes with deep sleep stages, leading to fragmented rest and early awakenings.

Whether you’re in your 30s, 50s, or beyond, quality sleep is a cornerstone of good health. If sleep troubles persist, consulting a doctor can help identify underlying causes and solutions. For more resources on improving sleep habits, visit ncoa.org or the National Sleep Foundation website.

By Carrie Dunlea

