Festive destinations for a memorable Christmas

Breckinridge, Colorado is a festive place to visit during the holidays. Courtesy photo

While many people dream of being home for the holidays, there’s a special magic in traveling during the Christmas season. Whether you’re craving snow-capped mountains, tropical warmth, or charming holiday displays, these five destinations offer a delightful way to spend the festive season away from home. From cozy mountain retreats to sunny beaches, these locations will make your Christmas unforgettable.

Breckinridge, Colorado

If a white Christmas is what you’re after, Breckinridge is the perfect winter wonderland. This quaint mountain town is known for its world-class skiing, making it a great spot for both beginners and experts to hit the slopes. During the holidays, the town transforms into a festive paradise with twinkling lights and snow-covered streets. Take a stroll down Main Street, where shops and restaurants are decked out in holiday décor, creating a postcard-perfect scene. Breckinridge also hosts the annual Lighting of Breckenridge, where Santa leads a parade to kick off the holiday season.

For those looking for non-skiing activities, the Breckenridge Snow Sculpture Championships offer an awe-inspiring look at intricately carved snow art from around the world. Additionally, visitors can enjoy ice skating, sleigh rides, or a visit to the local artisan markets. Don’t miss out on the Breckenridge Victorian Holiday Tour, which offers a historical glimpse into how Christmas was celebrated in the town’s early days.

Honolulu, Hawaii

For travelers seeking a tropical Christmas, Honolulu offers an entirely different kind of holiday experience. Swap snow boots for flip-flops and celebrate Christmas Hawaiian-style with the annual Honolulu City Lights festival. This month-long celebration features a 50-foot Christmas tree, light displays, and the famous Shaka Santa and Mrs. Claus statues—an iconic pair dressed for the beach. Head over to Waikiki Beach, where you can surf on Christmas morning, then enjoy a holiday luau complete with hula dancers and traditional Hawaiian food.

One of the most unique holiday traditions in Honolulu is the “Santa Paddles” event. Dressed in aloha shirts and sandals, Santa paddles around Oahu in an outrigger canoe, making stops to greet visitors and locals. The event culminates with Santa arriving at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, about three miles south of downtown, where crowds gather to welcome him ashore. It’s a must-see for families and a perfect photo opportunity to capture a truly island-style Christmas.

In addition to the festivities, Honolulu is a prime destination for cultural experiences during the holiday season. The Royal Hawaiian Center hosts special Christmas performances, including ukulele lessons and hula shows, offering a unique blend of island culture and holiday cheer. Don’t miss the Hawaiian Christmas Craft Fair, where you can pick up locally made gifts such as koa wood carvings and hand-painted ornaments to remember your holiday in paradise.

Lake Tahoe,

California/Nevada

Lake Tahoe’s alpine scenery provides the perfect backdrop for a snowy holiday getaway. Whether you prefer North Lake Tahoe’s quieter side or South Lake Tahoe’s vibrant nightlife, this destination offers plenty of festive activities. Ski resorts like Heavenly and Northstar decorate for the holidays, offering everything from Christmas caroling on the slopes to torchlight parades. For an extra-special experience, take the Heavenly Gondola up the mountain for stunning views of the snow-covered landscape.

Lake Tahoe also offers a variety of family-friendly Christmas events. The annual SnowGlobe Music Festival, held from December 29-31, blends electronic music with a winter wonderland atmosphere, perfect for travelers looking to extend their holiday celebrations. For a more traditional experience, the Tahoe Adventure Company offers guided snowshoe tours through the forest, where you can enjoy the peacefulness of nature while keeping an eye out for wildlife. If you’re visiting with kids, the North Pole Express Train Ride at the V&T Railway is a magical way to meet Santa and his elves while enjoying the stunning Sierra Nevada scenery.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Nestled in the Smoky Mountains, Pigeon Forge shines brightly during the holiday season. The town’s famous Dollywood theme park transforms into a Christmas wonderland during its Smoky Mountain Christmas event, featuring more than five million lights, festive shows, and a parade of many colors. Visitors can enjoy live performances of Christmas classics such as “It’s a Wonderful Life” or the “Christmas in the Smokies” show, adding a musical flair to the holiday spirit.

Beyond Dollywood, Pigeon Forge is known for its charming holiday traditions. The Winterfest celebration turns the entire town into a holiday spectacle with light displays along the Parkway. Take a drive through the lights or hop on the Winterfest Trolley Tour of Lights to enjoy the decorations. The town also boasts plenty of holiday shopping opportunities, with outlets and boutiques offering special Christmas sales. If you’re up for a winter hike, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park provides scenic trails with beautiful snow-covered vistas, adding a serene touch to your holiday experience.

Branson, Missouri

Branson is a go-to destination for holiday enthusiasts, thanks to its overwhelming festive atmosphere. Silver Dollar City, the town’s most famous attraction, is transformed into a Christmas wonderland with more than 6.5 million lights, an 8-story Christmas tree, and nightly parades. The park’s Old Time Christmas celebration also features live shows like “A Dickens’ Christmas Carol,” which adds a theatrical flair to the season. After enjoying the rides and attractions, guests can indulge in holiday treats like hot chocolate and gingerbread cookies.

For even more holiday cheer, Branson hosts the annual Branson Adoration Parade, a local tradition since 1949. This parade highlights the town’s dedication to keeping the true spirit of Christmas alive. Another must-see is the Shepherd of the Hills Trail of Lights, a drive-through light display that takes you through 160 acres of dazzling Christmas scenes. If you’re looking to relax, hop on the Branson Scenic Railway’s Polar Express Train Ride for a nostalgic journey through the Ozark Mountains, complete with storytelling, hot chocolate and Santa himself.

Wherever you choose to spend your holidays this year, each of these destinations offers a unique and memorable way to celebrate the season. Whether it’s a snowy retreat or a tropical escape, sometimes it’s fun not being home for the holidays.

By Carrie Dunlea

