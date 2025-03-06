Shamrocks & Shenanigans

Discover the best St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the U.S.

Chicago dyes the Chicago River green each year for St. Patrick’s Day.

As winter fades and March rolls in, cities across the United States prepare to turn green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. What began as a religious feast day in Ireland has evolved into a global celebration of Irish heritage, complete with lively parades, traditional music, and enough shamrocks to fill an entire countryside. From coast to coast, communities pull out all the stops to make March 17 a day to remember. If you’re looking for the best St. Paddy’s Day experiences, these destinations offer some of the most vibrant celebrations in the country.

Boston: The Heart of Irish America

Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, one of the oldest in the nation, dates back to 1737. Every year, South Boston—commonly referred to as “Southie”—becomes the epicenter of the city’s Irish pride. The city’s deep Irish roots are on full display with its iconic parade in South Boston, featuring pipe bands, elaborate floats, and military units.

The 2025 parade, scheduled for Sunday, March 16, will feature its classic 3.5-mile route filled with bagpipes, marching bands, elaborate floats, and plenty of revelry. The event also coincides with Evacuation Day, commemorating the British troops’ departure from Boston in 1776, adding a patriotic flair to the festivities.

Beyond the parade, Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend offers a host of other events. The Dropkick Murphys, the city’s most famous Celtic punk band, are set to play at both the MGM Music Hall and the House of Blues. Sports fans can catch a Boston Celtics or Bruins game, while those looking for a more relaxing experience can take a scenic harbor cruise. With its rich Irish history and deep-rooted traditions, Boston sets the gold standard for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the U.S.

Kansas City: A

Family-Friendly

Irish Affair

For over 50 years, Kansas City has hosted one of the Midwest’s most spirited St. Patrick’s Day parades. What started as a small gathering outside a local bar has grown into a full-scale spectacle, drawing thousands to the city’s Midtown area.

On Monday, March 17, at 11 a.m., the parade will once again weave through the city, featuring elaborate floats, Irish dancers, and community groups all decked out in green.

The Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is organized and staffed by a group of volunteers for the nonprofit parade committee devoted to providing Kansas City with a family-oriented celebration of Irish heritage.

Kansas City also offers plenty of other attractions for visitors making a weekend of it. March is a busy month in the city, with Planet Comicon and the Big 12 Basketball Championships bringing additional energy to the downtown area. Whether you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a pint of Guinness or exploring the city’s vibrant arts scene, Kansas City delivers a festive and welcoming atmosphere.

Savannah: A Southern St. Paddy’s Tradition

Savannah, Georgia, may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of St. Patrick’s Day, but its celebration ranks among the largest in the country. Since 1824, this historic coastal city has hosted a parade that now boasts more than 350 marching units and attracts visitors from around the world. The 2025 event kicks off at 10:15 a.m. and will wind its way through downtown, passing by Forsyth Park and the iconic Broughton Street.

The parade will last about three hours and will feature military divisions, award-winning bands, dance troupes, floats, and the Budweiser Clydesdales. You can watch the parade from the sidewalks along the route, the historic squares, or from balconies at accommodations on the parade route.

What sets Savannah apart is its unique mix of Southern charm and Irish revelry. The city’s fountains are famously dyed green, and the River Street festivities extend the party well beyond the parade.

If you want a more low-key celebration, check out the 20th annual Tybee Island Irish Heritage Celebration Parade, running from 3 to 5 p.m. March 15. The family-friendly parade is packed with music, marchers, and much more. It starts at Tybee City Hall and travels down Butler Avenue to Tybrisa Street. Wear your brightest green and get ready for the fun!

Chicago: The City That Dyes a River Green

No list of St. Patrick’s Day destinations would be complete without mentioning Chicago. Each year, the city dyes the Chicago River a brilliant shade of green, creating one of the most iconic visuals of the holiday. The tradition, which dates to 1962, is just the beginning of the city’s massive celebration.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade, one of the largest in the country, takes place on Saturday, March 15, at 12:15 p.m., featuring an impressive lineup of floats, performers, and Irish cultural groups. The festivities continue into the night with pub crawls, live music, and traditional Irish dance performances.

For those who can extend their stay, consider attending the South Side Irish Parade on Sunday, March 16, along Western Avenue. This secondary celebration offers a more community-focused atmosphere, complementing the grandeur of the downtown parade. Between these St. Patrick’s Day events, your weekend will be packed with Irish-themed entertainment and cultural experiences.

While you’re in Chicago, don’t miss the chance to check out some key highlights including Architecture River Tour to view 40 iconic buildings, a Chicago River Dinner Cruise or a Skyline Lake Tour, visit the Art Institute of Chicago and definitely try some deep dish pizza.

Whether you’re watching the river transformation from the Michigan Avenue bridge or enjoying a pint at an authentic Irish pub, Chicago offers a St. Patrick’s Day experience unlike any other.

Dallas: Texas-Sized St. Paddy’s Fun

Back in Dallas, the city’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration is one of the biggest in the Southwest. The Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival, set for Saturday, March 15, transforms Lower Greenville into a sea of green as thousands gather for a day of Irish-inspired revelry. The parade, featuring over 90 floats and marching bands, is a highlight, but the real party happens afterward with live music, food trucks, and plenty of festive drinks.

For those looking to extend the fun, the annual Dallas St. Paddy’s Day Dash 5K provides a great way to kick off the morning. The energy continues well into the evening, with bars and restaurants offering special events and live entertainment. Whether you’re Irish by heritage or just for the day, Dallas ensures an unforgettable St. Patrick’s celebration with a distinct Texas twist.

Honorable Mentions

Beyond these main hubs, several other cities put on incredible St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. New York City’s parade is touted as the “oldest and largest” in the world, starting in 1762 and attracting about two million spectators. Following close behind is Philadelphia’s parade, which originated in 1771 and now welcomes marchers and spectators to “one of the grandest parades in a city that loves parades.” In New Orleans, Mardi Gras meets St. Patrick’s Day parades with floats and beads at the Irish Channel Parade on March 15.

From the historic streets of Boston to the vibrant energy of Dallas, St. Patrick’s Day is a time for celebration, community, and a little bit of luck. Whether you prefer grand parades, river-dyeing spectacles, or lively street festivals, there’s a destination for every kind of reveler. So, grab your green, raise a glass, and join in on the festivities—because on March 17, everyone is a little bit Irish!

By Carrie Dunlea, Special Contributor

