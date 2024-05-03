East splits Rowlett series, to face Rockwall in playoffs

With Wylie East’s 7-1 win over Rowlett last weekend, the Raiders locked up the third spot in District 9-6A. They take on Rockwall this week in the bi-district matchup to open the postseason. (Tina Lopez/The Wylie News) (More Photos)

The Wylie East baseball team took on Rowlett last week in the final series of the regular season with the playoffs waiting on deck. With both team’s locked into postseason slots, the only thing left to work out was which of the two would finish third in the group.

The Raiders needed just one win in the series to take the third spot, and they got it, improving to 12-4 in the group. The two teams opened things up at Wylie East on Wednesday, April 24.

There, both teams played well with the difference being a pair of clutch hits early in the night from the Eagles. Rowlett jumped out to 1-0 advantage thanks to a pair of doubles in the top of the first.

The Raiders led the bottom of the frame off with a pair of singles as well.

