Multiple victims rescued from East Fork of Trinity River; one found dead

by | Jul 24, 2024 | Area News, Latest

Wylie Fire & Rescue

Wylie Fire and Rescue crew search for missing victim in the East Fork of the Trinity River below Lavon Lake dam on Monday. Courtesy Wylie F-R.

Updated 11:53 a.m. Jul 24, 2024

A probable kayaking trip turned tragic the afternoon of Monday, July 22 when multiple people ended up in the water in the East Fork of the Trinity River between Lake Lavon and Lake Ray Hubbard.

At 4:37 p.m., Wylie Public Safety Communications received a report of individuals in distress north of State Highway 78, where the river crosses under the highway.

Wylie Police, Fire Rescue and EMS were dispatched at 4:38 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:43 p.m. A low dam, just north of the highway, was the area of focus by first responders.

Wylie Fire personnel, with the help of bystanders, promptly removed three victims from the water. Two of the victims were transported to local hospitals in stable condition, while the third was treated at the scene and released.

The search for a fourth victim continued with assistance from Garland Fire Department’s swift water team. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was contacted to close the Lavon Dam gates, reducing the water flow and aiding the search efforts.

At 8:11 p.m., Wylie divers recovered the body of a 28-year-old male. He was identified as Jose Santamaria (unknown city of residence).

Wylie detectives continue to lead the investigation.

Wylie Fire Rescue expressed gratitude to the Garland Fire Department for their assistance in the operation.



From Staff Reports. • [email protected]

