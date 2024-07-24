Leadership Wylie class XXI registration now open

Leadership Wylie has officially opened registration for its highly anticipated Class XXI program. Interested participants have until July 31 to submit their applications for this comprehensive leadership training initiative.

The Leadership Wylie program is designed to provide participants with a socially conscious and civically engaged leadership toolkit. Incorporating experiential assignments, the program equips graduates with the skills, experiences, and connections necessary to lead Wylie into the future. To qualify for the program, applicants must either reside within the Wylie City Limits or Wylie ISD boundary, work in Wylie, work for a company outside of the city that impacts Wylie or be a member of the Wylie Area Chamber of Commerce.

