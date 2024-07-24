From business park to parking lot

An aerial view looking north from Hwy 78 shows Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) railroad’s new automotive terminal. The 30-acre lot, located east of Spring Creek Parkway, is designed to temporarily hold automobiles for distribution to neighboring markets. Photo by Robert Wieland

The northern gateway to and from Wylie is now home to a huge automobile parking lot which will be used by CPKC, one of six Class I railroads in the United States.

The 30-acre site was originally part of a Kansas City Southern and NorthPoint Development plan to create a 2.4 million square foot warehousing and distribution complex which would become Wylie Logistics Park, on 220 acres of land at the frontage of Highway 78 adjacent to David L. Starling Wylie Intermodal Terminal.

