Construction underway on Cooper Plaza

Jul 24, 2024

Construction officially commenced on Cooper Plaza last month, a transformative economic development project situated at the southwest corner of Hwy 78 and Brown Street in Wylie. This initiative marks a significant milestone for the area, poised to integrate seamlessly with the city’s Historic Downtown District.

The project’s launch includes initial enhancements led by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), featuring the addition of two hooded left turn lanes and three deceleration lanes along State Highway 78 near its intersection with Brown Street. These improvements, part of TxDOT’s phase one median upgrades, are on track for completion within a 60-to-90-day timeframe.

For more on this story see the July 24, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

