Subscribe
Rotary Golf 2024

Wylie to host Rockwall in bi-district matchup

by | Mar 22, 2024 | Sports, Uncategorized

The Wylie Pirates are coming off their first district title in two decades and will look to carry that momentum into the postseason. Their playoff journey starts at home with the Rockwall Yellowjackets. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) 

With the postseason kicking off next week, the Wylie Pirates enter the Class 6A bracket with a record of 20-2-2 and the top seed out of District 9-6A. They will host Rockwall in the bi-district round in the first step of what hopes to be a long playoff run. 

The Yellowjackets defeated Rockwall Heath in the final game of the season to snag the final playoff spot coming out of District 10-6A. They wrapped up their season with a record of 11-7-3, scoring 50 goals while surrendering 24.

Their lone common opponent with the Pirates was South Garland. Rockwall defeated them 2-0 to open the season, with Wylie sweeping the season series by a combined score of 8-3. Their bi-district matchup is next Tuesday, March 26 at 7:15 p.m.

For the details on the outcome of this match, see the next print or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your area.

Subscribe RH Love

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

East girls kicking off postseason with Heath

East girls kicking off postseason with Heath

Mar 22, 2024 |

Amaya Dawkins (10) and the rest of Wylie East seniors will look to lead the Lady Raiders back to the state tourney as the playoffs start next week. East will kick things off in Caddo Mills on Tuesday, March 26 against the Rockwall-Heath Lady Hawks. (Tina Lopez/The...

read more
Lady Pirates to face Tyler Legacy in playoff-opener

Lady Pirates to face Tyler Legacy in playoff-opener

Mar 22, 2024 |

The first time Wylie took on Tyler Legacy this year, freshman Kennedy Butler (3) scored a pair of goals as part of a 2-2 draw. Next, the two squads will meet at City Bank Stadium in Forney in the bi-district round of the playoffs. (Tina Lopez/The Wylie News)  The...

read more
Big week keeps Raiders’ playoff hopes alive

Big week keeps Raiders’ playoff hopes alive

Mar 8, 2024 |

Matthew Deffo (8) races up field in Wylie East’s 3-1 win over Garland. Deffo had a pair of goals in the game, while assisting on the third to help the Raiders top the Owls. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) The Wylie East Raiders are quite the run as the end of the...

read more
Late goal lifts Wylie girls over Lakeview

Late goal lifts Wylie girls over Lakeview

Mar 8, 2024 |

Cameron Pero (21) attacks a loose ball from the back post before putting it in the net for Wylie’s only tally of their 1-0 victory over Lakeview Centennial. A shot from Grace Paul was deflected to Pero, who buried it in the back of the net to give the Lady Pirates the...

read more
Wylie boys take control of district with shutout win

Wylie boys take control of district with shutout win

Mar 1, 2024 |

Zach Alsahli (7) tallied an assist in last week’s win over 2-0 North Garland. That was their only action of the week, with the victory keeping Wylie atop the District 9-6A standings. Oladipo Avowal/The Wylie News WYLIE – With six games to play, the Pirates soccer team...

read more
Raiders look to keep magic flowing against Rockwall

Raiders look to keep magic flowing against Rockwall

Feb 26, 2024 |

A pair of tight victories over Rockwall Heath and Duncanville have Wylie East in the regional bracket for the first time in school history this week. Those two wins are the first in the program’s history as well, and the Raiders will look to add to that total this...

read more
Defensive stop nets Raiders first playoff win

Defensive stop nets Raiders first playoff win

Feb 21, 2024 |

The Wylie East Raiders bested Rockwall Heath on Tuesday night by a score of 59-58. A late stop earned the Raiders a date with Duncanville in the area round this Thursday, Feb. 22. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News  On Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Raiders pulled off the 59-58...

read more
Rogers’ late-three lifts Pirates over Tyler Legacy

Rogers’ late-three lifts Pirates over Tyler Legacy

Feb 21, 2024 |

The Wylie Pirates are headed to the second round of the postseason following a 43-42 victory over Tyler Legacy. Next up, Wylie will face Lake Ridge this Thursday in the area round. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News  The Wylie Pirates are flying high after edging Tyler Legacy...

read more
Order photos
Collin College Shamrock Fest 2024
Collin College Shamrock Fest 2024
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Collin College Shamrock Fest 2024
Collin College Shamrock Fest 2024
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe