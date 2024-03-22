Wylie to host Rockwall in bi-district matchup

The Wylie Pirates are coming off their first district title in two decades and will look to carry that momentum into the postseason. Their playoff journey starts at home with the Rockwall Yellowjackets. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News)

With the postseason kicking off next week, the Wylie Pirates enter the Class 6A bracket with a record of 20-2-2 and the top seed out of District 9-6A. They will host Rockwall in the bi-district round in the first step of what hopes to be a long playoff run.

The Yellowjackets defeated Rockwall Heath in the final game of the season to snag the final playoff spot coming out of District 10-6A. They wrapped up their season with a record of 11-7-3, scoring 50 goals while surrendering 24.

Their lone common opponent with the Pirates was South Garland. Rockwall defeated them 2-0 to open the season, with Wylie sweeping the season series by a combined score of 8-3. Their bi-district matchup is next Tuesday, March 26 at 7:15 p.m.

