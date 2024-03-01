Wylie boys take control of district with shutout win

Zach Alsahli (7) tallied an assist in last week’s win over 2-0 North Garland. That was their only action of the week, with the victory keeping Wylie atop the District 9-6A standings. Oladipo Avowal/The Wylie News

WYLIE – With six games to play, the Pirates soccer team is inching closer to bringing home a district title. Not only did Wylie win in their only action last week with a 2-0 victory over North Garland, but they saw the next two teams in the standings tie one another, denying both at the opportunity to net the maximum point total.

The Pirates entered last week, tied with Rowlett atop the group. Still, the Eagles saw both their games result in ties, while splitting the two shootouts. While that technically has Rowlett tied with Wylie in the point system, the Pirates have a game in hand, with the Eagles only having five games remaining.

As for Sachse, they are also tied with Wylie and Rowlett, but once again, have played one more game than the Pirates. That means Wylie controls their own destiny moving forward. It won’t be easy, but considering the Eagles sit at 9-1 in the group, it is certainly possible.

