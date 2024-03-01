Raiders notch program’s first playoff wins in pair of thrillers

The Wylie East Raiders watch the final seconds tick off the clock in their double-overtime win over Duncanville for the area title. The Raiders also came up with a one-point in the bi-district round thanks to a defensive stop against Rockwall Heath. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News

The Wylie East boys basketball team is making school history, and they are doing it one nailbiter at a time. After opening the postseason with a 59-58 win over Rockwall Heath, the Raiders outlasted Duncanville in double-overtime for an 84-74 victory to send them to regionals.

Those are the first playoff wins in the basketball team’s history, and both came in thrilling fashion. They opened the postseason with the bi-district matchup against the Heath Hawks at Mesquite Poteet last Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The Hawks came into the game having just been edged out by Mesquite Horn for the District 10-6A Championship. Still, at 23-10 on the year, the Heath was a team many had their eye on entering the postseason.

