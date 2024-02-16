Pirates to host Tyler Legacy in Bi-District matchup

After winning the District 9-6A with a record of 14-2, the Wylie Pirates are looking ahead to a potential playoff run. The Pirates will kick off postseason play with Tyler Legacy on Monday, Feb. 19. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News

The Wylie Pirates are District Champs for the third time in five years, having wrapped up the regular season with a record of 22-9 (14-2 in District 9-6A). Next up, they will take on the Tyler Legacy Raiders (17-15, 6-6) on Monday, Feb. 19 at Mabank High School.

The Raiders enter the postseason on a two-game skid, while Wylie has won two in a row, and nine of their last 10. While the two teams did not meet up in the regular season, both have a history against members of the opposing team’s district.

The Pirates went 0-3, combined, against Mesquite Horn and Rockwall-Heath, the two teams that finished atop Legacy’s district. However, the Raiders lost their four games with the two squads as well by an average margin of 19 points.

On the other hand, Wylie swept district foe, Rowlett, who Legacy took on in late December. The Raiders lost that contest 69-63.

Wylie and Legacy will tip off at 7 p.m.