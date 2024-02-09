Lady Pirates get bi-distirct rematch

The Lady Pirates are turning their attention to the postseason after finishing 14-2 in district play (24-7 overall). They will take on a familiar foe in Mesquite Horn, who defeated Wylie a year ago in the first round of the playoffs 44-39. Austin Smith/ The Wylie News

The Wylie Lady Pirates are in a familiar position. A year ago, they took second in the district with a record of 15-1 and faced off with the Mesquite Horn Lady Jaguars in the opening round of the playoffs.

That game ended in disappointment for the Wylie girls, as a 26-win season came to an abrupt halt in the first round of the postseason. Fast forward to this year, and Wylie opened the campaign with Horn again, only to their shot at revenge come up short, 54-52.

Maybe the third time is a charm, as the Lady Pirates will open the playoffs with Horn on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The Lady Jaguars (19-13, 7-5) finished third in the district, thanks to a 44-42 loss to No. 24 Royce City in the season-finale.

The two teams will at Conrad High School in Dallas on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.