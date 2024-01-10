Wylie looking to get back on track after split

The Pirates wrapped up December with a rough showing in the Allen Holiday Classic, and that skid continued with their first district loss last week. The Pirates split their two district games last week, falling to Sachse before putting up a bounce-back effort against Garland.

The split moved them to 6-1 in District 9-6A, as Wylie now finds themselves in a two-way tie with their crosstown rivals, the Wylie East Raiders. The Pirates got Sachse’s best effort in a 69-61 loss, with a big second quarter helping to pave the way.

By Austin Smith

