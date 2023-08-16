Local basketball player hosts free camp

Old Dominion basketball player Imo Essien is hosting a basketball camp for third to eighth-graders on Saturday, Aug. 19.

A former Wylie resident, Essien will host the camp at his former high school Bishop Lynch for a back-to-school opportunity for young athletes in the area. The third-fifth grade campers will play from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while the older kids will take the court from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“I can’t express how excited I am to give back to the community that helped shape me,” Essien said online.

Essien was a two-time offensive MVP in the 6A division for Bishop Lynch, scoring over 1,000 career points and was a two-time all-state selection.