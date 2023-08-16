Subscribe
Collin College (RH) Fall Registration 2023

Local basketball player hosts free camp

by | Aug 16, 2023 | Sports

Old Dominion basketball player Imo Essien is hosting a basketball camp for third to eighth-graders on Saturday, Aug. 19.

A former Wylie resident, Essien will host the camp at his former high school Bishop Lynch for a back-to-school opportunity for young athletes in the area. The third-fifth grade campers will play from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while the older kids will take the court from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“I can’t express how excited I am to give back to the community that helped shape me,” Essien said online.

Essien was a two-time offensive MVP in the 6A division for Bishop Lynch, scoring over 1,000 career points and was a two-time all-state selection.

Related News

Katin leads young group of Pirates offensive linemen

Katin leads young group of Pirates offensive linemen

Aug 15, 2023 |

Wylie’s offense is full of new faces, and that’s especially true on the offensive line. The Pirates replace four seniors who earned significant reps last season, including three all-district offensive linemen from last season. For the 2023 season, Wylie knows it’ll be...

read more
Wylie East replaces top two quarterbacks from last season

Wylie East replaces top two quarterbacks from last season

Aug 15, 2023 |

It’s never easy to replace a varsity quarterback, but Wylie East has the challenge of replacing two. Following a district championship season, Wylie East graduated starter Jaedon Hubbard and backup Maddox Fuller, who both earned snaps at the varsity level last season....

read more
Pirates split opening matches against McKinney, Lone Star

Pirates split opening matches against McKinney, Lone Star

Aug 10, 2023 |

Wylie volleyball season is officially underway, as the Pirates split their opening matches. In a duel against McKinney and Frisco Lone Star, Wylie lost their opening match to McKinney before bouncing back with a win over Lone Star. Against the Lionettes, the Pirates...

read more
Wylie East hopes to dominate volleyball court with size

Wylie East hopes to dominate volleyball court with size

Aug 5, 2023 |

In their first season at the 6A level, Wylie East volleyball finished second in District 9-6A and won a playoff game against Rockwall-Heath. This season, they’re aiming for much more than that. Head coach Niki Calverley is excited about the prospects the team has in...

read more
Pierson leads young, talented Wylie East offensive line

Pierson leads young, talented Wylie East offensive line

Aug 3, 2023 |

Wylie East returns several key players on the offensive line, as they hope to see improved play in 2023.Head coach Marcus Gold held workouts during the spring football season, with the aim to improve on the offensive line for the upcoming year. With new faces in the...

read more
Bale returns as Pirates starting quarterback

Bale returns as Pirates starting quarterback

Aug 3, 2023 |

For the first time in head coach Jimmy Carter’s tenure at Wylie High School, he’ll have a returning starting quarterback. After replacing seniors each of the last two years, Wylie can feel assured that they won’t have a new quarterback manning the offense. In fact,...

read more
Sanders leads new-look Pirates receiver room

Sanders leads new-look Pirates receiver room

Jul 25, 2023 |

Wylie graduates five senior pass catchers from last season, leaving a void at the position for 2023. The passing game suffered through some inconsistent play early in the year, but found its footing in district play and progressed as the year went along. For head...

read more
Raiders confident in receiving options for 2023

Raiders confident in receiving options for 2023

Jul 25, 2023 |

Wylie East’s Terrell Washington Jr. was one of the top receivers in the area last season before graduation. The graduating senior, who now attends the University of Iowa, won the District 9-6A MVP, 22 total touchdowns and over 1,200 all-purpose yards. Typically a team...

read more
