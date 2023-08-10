Subscribe
Collin College (RH) Fall Registration 2023

Pirates split opening matches against McKinney, Lone Star

by | Aug 10, 2023 | Sports

Wylie volleyball season is officially underway, as the Pirates split their opening matches.

In a duel against McKinney and Frisco Lone Star, Wylie lost their opening match to McKinney before bouncing back with a win over Lone Star. Against the Lionettes, the Pirates lost 3-0 (24-26, 28-30, 26-28) in a tightly contested match, with all three sets going to extra points. Cherish Okpara led the team with 12 kills, while the Pirates added nine aces in the match.

Taking on Lone Star in match two, Wylie responded with a 3-1 (25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22) following two dominant opening sets. Addison Hinckley and Sadie Warren led the way in game two. Hinckley had 11 kills, while Warren added five aces and 13 digs in the match.

Lone Star, who was ranked No. 9 in The Dallas Morning News preseason volleyball rankings for 5A and smaller classifications, struggled mightily to control the service of both Warren and Tatum Gehring, who had three aces herself.

Wylie has its first home match of the season next Tuesday, Aug. 15, taking on Frisco Independence.

