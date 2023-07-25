Subscribe
Collin College (RH) Fall Registration 2023

Sanders leads new-look Pirates receiver room

by | Jul 25, 2023 | Sports

Wylie graduates five senior pass catchers from last season, leaving a void at the position for 2023.

The passing game suffered through some inconsistent play early in the year, but found its footing in district play and progressed as the year went along. For head coach Jimmy Carter, the key this season is to establish a rapport early in fall camp to hit the ground running.

“The most important thing for our young guys is the possession routes and being able to handle the simple things at the highest level next season,” Carter said. “Even getting off the line of scrimmage I thought we had some issues and we want to see the guys handle some big, physical defensive backs to help our quarterback.”

One of the lone returning receivers this season is Martaveion Sanders, who caught two touchdowns last season. Sanders was third in receiving for the Pirates with 19 catches to go along with 208 yards through the air. The rising junior is poised to step into a bigger role, showing his explosiveness early in the summer workouts.

“He’s going to play both on the inside and outside a little more this year,” Carter said. “The speed of the game is something he learned a lot last season and it’s hard on sophomores who make the varsity team. Now that he’s going to make it he should be more comfortable and confident.

The team is working to find Sanders plenty of mismatches on the offensive side of the ball, as he can be explosive in the passing game.

“He’s not the biggest guy, but he’s athletic enough to go get a fade route and do different things,” Carter said. “We’re going to move him around the field and find the right matchup each week.”

Along with Sanders, Jackson Draper returns after missing most of the season with a collarbone injury last season. Since returning to the fold this offseason, he’s impressed in offseason workouts and during June 7-on-7 drills as one of Wylie’s best receivers.

“He’s worked hard to get back into the swing of things,” Carter said. “He’s put in the work before and after practice every day to become a really good pass catcher. Jackson is smart, disciplined and he’s going to run good route and always be in the right spot.”

Draper has proven to have good chemistry on the field with starting quarterback Jagger Bale this offseason, something the Pirates will rely on as the season goes along.

“When a quarterback trusts a receiver it goes a long way,” Carter said. “Jackson is putting himself in positions to get open and catches passes, even if it’s a bad throw. Things like that are going to get him more opportunities.”

Beyond those two players, Wylie is cycling through a few younger players to step into larger roles on the varsity team this season. Mitchell George, Ahmad Hurst and Armand Calderon have all shown flashes of their potential during 7-on-7 workouts, while Dawson Cleveland returns at tight end after backing up starter Dane Farley last season.

Cleveland had just two catches last season but showed the athletic potential that has the Pirates excited for his prospects next year.

“He’s going to be huge for us,” Carter said. “He’s a great athlete – the starting catcher on the baseball team. He understands the game and is going to line up all over the field for us. I expect him to be on the line of scrimmage, flexed out to the slot and even in the backfield kind of like what Dane was last season. He’s capable of doing it all for us.”

Wylie has some questions heading into next season for the offense, but overall the team knows it’s capable of getting better every week throughout the season. As they improved last season, they showed the ability to compete with anyone as they were able to win a playoff game to finish 2022.

“Even if there is some inexperience there, we have to put them in positions to be successful,” Carter said. “They’re capable of going up and catching a ball, but we want to use play action, rollouts and different things to create explosive plays.”

For more sports, subscribe to our newspaper here.

For additional sports pictures, see here.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Raiders confident in receiving options for 2023

Raiders confident in receiving options for 2023

Jul 25, 2023 |

Wylie East’s Terrell Washington Jr. was one of the top receivers in the area last season before graduation. The graduating senior, who now attends the University of Iowa, won the District 9-6A MVP, 22 total touchdowns and over 1,200 all-purpose yards. Typically a team...

read more
Raiders have depth of options at running back

Raiders have depth of options at running back

Jul 18, 2023 |

Wylie East’s offense had two explosive runners last season and will have to replace that production in 2023. With running back Tristan Lee and athlete Terrell Washington Jr. graduating and moving on, they leave a void in the Raiders' backfield. The duo combined for...

read more
Pirates confident in options at running back

Pirates confident in options at running back

Jul 18, 2023 |

The Wylie Pirates have felt confident in their lead running backs the last few seasons, but are looking at multiple options in 2023. Last season, seniors Nico Lawrence and Layne Chapman were expected to take on the bulk of the carries. In the first quarter of the...

read more
Pirates replace three seniors in secondary

Pirates replace three seniors in secondary

Jul 5, 2023 |

Three veteran leaders graduated from the Wylie Pirates secondary this spring, leaving a void to fill in the secondary. Wylie’s Sean Carter, Bryan Washington and Jason Nwokedi leave the team, with all three players having at least one interception and five pass...

read more
Pirates impress at TABC Showcase event

Pirates impress at TABC Showcase event

Jul 3, 2023 |

The Wylie Pirates had a strong showing at the TABC Showcase over the weekend, winning all three games. Playing one game Saturday evening at Hebron High School, the Pirates defeated San Antonio Brandeis in a dominant 66-47 victory. Over the three games, the Pirates won...

read more
Raiders win three games at TABC Showcase

Raiders win three games at TABC Showcase

Jul 3, 2023 |

New Wylie East head coach Kortney Smith got to see his team on the field for the first time this weekend at the TABC Showcase, and the early signs were positive. Wylie East won all three games over the weekend, opening the tournament Saturday, June 24, with a 57-50...

read more
Jeffers stars at linebacker for Wylie East

Jeffers stars at linebacker for Wylie East

Jun 26, 2023 |

Wylie East’s defense continues its strong returning presence on the defensive side of the ball, with two returning linebackers for the 2023 season. While first-team all-district linebacker Robert Samano graduated after 108 tackles for the Raiders’ defense last season,...

read more
Pirates show depth of talent at linebacker position

Pirates show depth of talent at linebacker position

Jun 26, 2023 |

The Wylie Pirates linebackers combined for 33 sacks last season, one of the most productive groups in the area. Unfortunately for the dominant defense, 14 of those sacks came from seniors last season, leaving a void to fill for the 2023 roster. Still with two of the...

read more
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Public Notice - Subscribe