Phe’s four-hit night sparks Wylie win, evens series 1-1

Chloe Phe had a big night at the plate for the Wylie Pirates, sparking a 12-4 victory on the road Thursday night to even the regional quarterfinal series 1-1.

Taking on Rockwall, Phe had four hits, including a double and a home run, to go along with two runs and four RBIs in the contest. She hit her home run in the top of the first inning, following a lead-off home run from Jordyn Merret to give the Pirates an early lead.

However, Rockwall quickly responded, tying the game in the bottom half of the first following a two-run single to tie the game. The Pirates continued to chip away at the Yellowjackets, scoring three runs in the third and two more runs in the fourth to retake the lead and break the game open.

The team’s five runs in the top of the seventh put the game away for good, as Wylie collected 17 hits on the evening. All 10 Wylie players that stepped up to the plate got a hit in the game, while Aubrie Gunther went the distance in the win. Rockwall’s starting pitcher Ainsley Pemberton, coming off a complete game shutout in game one, lasted just 3 1/3 innings in game two, surrendering five runs.

Game three will be tomorrow night at the Forester Complex in Dallas. The winner advances to face Bridgeland in the regional semifinals.

