Wylie ISD playoff schedule

by | May 2, 2023 | Sports

It’s a busy week for Wylie ISD, with all four varsity baseball and softball teams preparing for postseason games.

Wylie and Wylie East softball teams prepare for the area round action, while the Pirates and Raiders begin playoff action in the bi-district round. Here is the schedule for all of the local teams this week.

Wylie High School baseball

Wylie Pirates (13-3, 3rd in 9-6A) vs. Rockwall Heath Hawks (10-2, 2nd in 10-6A)

Game 1: Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m. at Pirate Stadium

Game 2: Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m. at Rockwall Heath High School

Game 3 (If necessary): Saturday, May 6, 1 p.m. at McKinney Boyd High School

Wylie High School softball

Wylie Pirates (15-1, 1st in 9-6A) vs. Mansfield Legacy (10-4, 3rd in 11-6A)

All games at Irving High School

Game 1: Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 5, 7 p.m.

Game 3 (If necessary): Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m.

Wylie East High School baseball

Wylie East Raiders (14-2, 1st in 9-6A) vs. Royse City (4-8, 4th in 10-6A)

Game 1: Thursday, May 4, 7:30 p.m. at Royse City High School

Game 2: Friday, May 5, 7:30 p.m. at Wylie East High School

Game 3 (If necessary): Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m. at Rockwall High School

Wylie East High School softball

Wylie East Lady Raiders (13-3, 2nd in 9-6A) vs. Waco Midway (12-0, 1st in 12-6A)

Game 1: Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m. at Midlothian Heritage High School

Game 2: Friday, May 5, 7 p.m. at Midlothian High School

Game 3 (If necessary): Saturday, May 6, 2 p.m. at Midlothian High School