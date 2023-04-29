Subscribe
Pirates advance with sweep of Mesquite Horn

by | Apr 29, 2023 | Sports

Wylie is advancing to the area round of the state playoffs, completing their two-game sweep of Mesquite Horn.

The Pirates defeated the Lady Jaguars 10-0 Friday night as starting pitcher Aubrie Gunther and the Wylie defense held Horn to just two hits in the win. Jordyn Merrett had a big night at the plate for Wylie, hitting a double and a triple to lead the Pirates to 10 hits.

Wylie advances to face Mansfield Legacy in the area round of the state playoffs. The Lady Broncos defeated Harker Heights in the first round in three games.

