Lady Raiders advance to next round with game-three win

Wylie East faced a tough battle in the bi-district round of the state playoffs but came out on top in three games.

After losing Saturday morning 2-0 at Tyler Legacy, Wylie East bounced back in the afternoon to close the series, winning 4-1. The Lady Raiders outhit their opponents 8-3 in the contest, with RBIs from Isabella Flores, Kyra Tawney, Lauren Hall and Alyssa Gonzalez.

Presleigh Duff earned the win in both victories, striking out six and surrendering just one run in game three. Wylie East will face Waco Midway in the area round of the state playoffs at a date to be determined.

