Subscribe
Order photos

Wylie, East win game one of bi-district round

by | Apr 28, 2023 | Sports

Wylie and Wylie East opened the bi-district round of the state playoffs Thursday night, with each team coming away with game-one victories in a best-of-three series.

Final

Wylie – 4

Mesquite Horn – 0

The district champion Pirates opened their series with a 4-0 win Thursday night at Lake Highlands, behind a dominant pitching performance from Hannah Messer. She earned the win with a shutout as the Pirates scored two runs in the top of the first inning.

Sydney Murphy’s bloop single advanced Aubrey Brown to third, where she scored on an errant throw on the play to open the scoring. With Murphy on third base, Kayla Santiago’s hard-hit grounder to short just got under the glove of the Horn shortstop, scoring a second run.

The two sides will play tomorrow night at Lake Highlands for game two, with game three scheduled for Saturday morning if necessary.

Final

Wylie East – 8

Tyler Legacy – 3

Home runs from Abby Hollingsworth and Isabella Flores were the difference for the Lady Raiders, who won game one 8-3 at home Thursday night.

Trailing 1-0, Hollingsworth hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third to give East their first lead of the game. Two innings later, Flores hit a three-run bomb to make it 5-1, as she added more insurance in the sixth with an RBI single.

Game two is scheduled for Friday night at Tyler Legacy, with game three, if necessary, in Grand Saline Saturday morning.

For more sports, subscribe to our newspaper here.

For additional sports pictures, see here.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Wylie ISD 2023 football schedules

Wylie ISD 2023 football schedules

Apr 27, 2023 |

The 2023 football season is just around the corner, with Wylie ISD schools ramping up spring practices and workouts for the upcoming season. For reigning district champions Wylie East, the goal is to repeat their success of last season, their first in 6A, despite some...

read more
Wylie ISD softball playoff schedule

Wylie ISD softball playoff schedule

Apr 24, 2023 |

The Wylie Pirates and Wylie East Lady Raiders are both heading to the playoffs this week, with challenges ahead in the opening round. Wylie East, who finished second in District 9-6A, takes on Tyler Legacy in the bi-district round of the state playoffs. The Red...

read more
Pirates clinch district title with shutout

Pirates clinch district title with shutout

Apr 22, 2023 |

All the way down to the final game, the Wylie Pirates softball team is district champions once again. Wylie defeated Garland 8-0 at home Friday night, finishing the year 15-1 in district play and the outright winners of the 9-6A championship. The Pirates finished one...

read more
Pirates dominate Sachse, close in on district title

Pirates dominate Sachse, close in on district title

Apr 19, 2023 |

The Wylie Pirates clinched a share of the 9-6A championship Tuesday night, with one more victory from an outright championship. The Pirates (14-1, 24-9) dominated the Sachse Lady Mustangs (11-4, 16-14) at home 15-0. With the victory, Wylie is one game ahead of Wylie...

read more
Pirates win boys district title, East finishes third

Pirates win boys district title, East finishes third

Apr 15, 2023 |

Wylie and Wylie East competed in the District 9-6A track and field district championships Wednesday and Thursday, with several athletes qualifying for area. The Pirates were the top varsity team on the boys side, placing first overall as a team with 172 points. They...

read more
Wylie East loses to Ridge Point in state semifinals

Wylie East loses to Ridge Point in state semifinals

Apr 14, 2023 |

GEORGETOWN - Three extra-time goals were the difference, but Wylie East ended up on the losing end Friday morning. Wylie East took its first lead in the first half of extra time when Amaya Dawkins' corner kick deflected off of Ridge Point goalkeeper Molly Thompson for...

read more
Lady Raiders top first-place Pirates 8-5

Lady Raiders top first-place Pirates 8-5

Apr 12, 2023 |

Wylie East scored six runs in the first two innings Tuesday night, winning the Crosstown Showdown 8-5. The victory snapped Wylie's (12-1, 22-9) 13-game winning streak and pulled East (11-2, 20-9) within one game of the District 9-6A standings. The win also gave the...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe