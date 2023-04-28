Wylie, East win game one of bi-district round

Final Wylie – 4 Mesquite Horn – 0

The district champion Pirates opened their series with a 4-0 win Thursday night at Lake Highlands, behind a dominant pitching performance from Hannah Messer. She earned the win with a shutout as the Pirates scored two runs in the top of the first inning.

Sydney Murphy’s bloop single advanced Aubrey Brown to third, where she scored on an errant throw on the play to open the scoring. With Murphy on third base, Kayla Santiago’s hard-hit grounder to short just got under the glove of the Horn shortstop, scoring a second run.

The two sides will play tomorrow night at Lake Highlands for game two, with game three scheduled for Saturday morning if necessary.