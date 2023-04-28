Wylie, East win game one of bi-district round

Wylie and Wylie East opened the bi-district round of the state playoffs Thursday night, with each team coming away with game-one victories in a best-of-three series.
Final
Wylie – 4
Mesquite Horn – 0
The district champion Pirates opened their series with a 4-0 win Thursday night at Lake Highlands, behind a dominant pitching performance from Hannah Messer. She earned the win with a shutout as the Pirates scored two runs in the top of the first inning.
Sydney Murphy’s bloop single advanced Aubrey Brown to third, where she scored on an errant throw on the play to open the scoring. With Murphy on third base, Kayla Santiago’s hard-hit grounder to short just got under the glove of the Horn shortstop, scoring a second run.
The two sides will play tomorrow night at Lake Highlands for game two, with game three scheduled for Saturday morning if necessary.
Final
Wylie East – 8
Tyler Legacy – 3
Home runs from Abby Hollingsworth and Isabella Flores were the difference for the Lady Raiders, who won game one 8-3 at home Thursday night.
Trailing 1-0, Hollingsworth hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third to give East their first lead of the game. Two innings later, Flores hit a three-run bomb to make it 5-1, as she added more insurance in the sixth with an RBI single.
Game two is scheduled for Friday night at Tyler Legacy, with game three, if necessary, in Grand Saline Saturday morning.
For more sports, subscribe to our newspaper here.
For additional sports pictures, see here.
0 Comments