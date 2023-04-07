Wylie sweeps Rowlett, 8-0 halfway through district play

The Wylie Pirates won their eighth consecutive game Thursday night, remaining perfect through district play.

They defeated Rowlett 10-1 at home, completing the two-game sweep and keeping the Pirates on top of the District 9-6A standings. For the season, Wylie has outscored district opponents 113-12 in eight district games.

The Pirates held the Eagles to just one hit in the game, getting nine hits of their own to score their 10 runs. Up next for Wylie is a two-game series with Wylie East, who is 7-1 in district play and tied for second place. They’ll play Tuesday night at Wylie East, followed by a Friday game at Pirate Stadium.

