Overstreet brothers determined to make playoffs with Wylie East

by | Feb 10, 2023 | Sports

When looking at famous siblings who have played together on the same court or field, it’s usually as opponents. Jason and Travis Kelce will be facing off in the Super Bowl this Sunday. Pau and Marc Gasol both excelled in their careers in the NBA, but only shared the court as foes. But down here at Wylie East, two Raiders’ siblings—AJ and Parker Overstreet—are creating magic on the basketball court together, as teammates.

This magic didn’t just materialize overnight but has been the cumulation of years of hard work. Both brothers have been playing since they were six years old and have shared the court for much of that stint.

That longevity, paired with the innate connection that siblings have, has made playing basketball together enjoyable, according to the brothers.

“It’s fun because we know how each other plays and our play styles because we’ve been playing with each other for a long time,” AJ Overstreet said. “The chemistry is there.”

Their chemistry with one another hasn’t just developed in the gym in real game situations but has matured in recreational settings like the front or backyard.

Parker Overstreet also believes that being on the same court with his brother as his teammates gives them an advantage.

“We just connect different,” he said.”

It’s evident to everyone on the outside as well that the connection is special, especially their head coach.

“You can tell the connection they have,” Wylie East head coach Brent Kelley said. “There’s a couple of times in district play where they’ve just given each other a look and you know they know what the other is thinking.”

District play has been where the Overstreet brothers have excelled so far during the 2022-23 campaign, especially as of late. After starting 4-6 in District 9-6A play, the Raiders have now rattled off four consecutive wins to vault themselves back into the playoff discussion, with the Overstreet brothers being the leading reasons for it.

In the Raiders’ victory over their crosstown rival Wylie Pirates, the brothers combined for 22 points. Parker contributed 14 points along with three rebounds, two assists and two steals. AJ put up an all-around effort with eight points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. That win, which avenged a previous loss to the Pirates earlier in the season, meant a lot to everybody involved but was especially exciting for the Overstreet brothers.

“It was kind of fun to get back on them,” AJ Overstreet said. “It’s a big game, Crosstown Showdown. So, you know, it was lit. It was fun.”

In their next contest against Lakeview Centennial, the brotherly backcourt once again shined, with Parker scoring 16 and AJ adding 14 in another Wylie East victory.

The two brothers’ goals, both individually and for the team, are the same.

“Playoffs,” Parker Overstreet said. “I want to go deep in the playoffs.”

“Wylie East isn’t known for being a big basketball team,” AJ Overstreet said. “I want to change the culture and say, ‘I helped turn the program around, and I did it with my brother.’”

East sits in fifth place in District 9-6A with a record of 8-6. Their final two games of the regular season are against Rowlett and Naaman Forest, two teams that the Raiders lost to earlier in the year and who also is in front of them in the standings. The Raiders will need to win both of those games to guarantee themselves a spot in the dance once the regular season ends on Feb. 14.

By Seth Dowdle

