Wylie East tops South Garland in overtime

In a crucial game to stay in the playoff race, Wylie East topped South Garland 56-51 in overtime last night.

With the victory, the Raiders moved one win behind Naaman Forest, who lost to Garland, for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 9-6A with five games remaining.

Wylie East’s next game is on the road this Friday, Jan. 27, where they face Wylie. The Pirates are second in 9-6A with a 9-2 record.

Boys Basketball – Tuesday, Jan. 24

Wylie East – 56

South Garland – 51

Other scores from last night.

Girls Basketball – Tuesday, Jan. 24

Wylie East – 74

South Garland – 2

In a historic defensive performance, the Lady Raiders held the Lady Titans scoreless in the final three quarters to win 74-2.

Wylie East jumped out to a 27-2 lead before rotating most of its bench into the game. LeAire Nicks led all scorers with 21, while Kerbie Cash and Chloe King were also in double figures for East.

Wylie East travels to Wylie this Friday in their next game, hoping to make up ground in the 9-6A standings with just four games left.

Soccer – Postponed

