Slow start dooms Wylie East at home

The Wylie East Lady Raiders basketball team had a chance to knock off the defending champs and keep within arm’s distance of a district title.

Unfortunately for East, a slow start to the first quarter doomed them down the stretch, as they lost 62-52 to Sachse Tuesday night. The Lady Mustangs outscored the Lady Raiders 19-11 in the first, but only outscored East by two in the final three quarters combined.

Kerbie Cash, who was unavailable the first time Wylie East and Sachse faced off this season, led the team with 16 points. LeAire Nicks and Victoria Rinewalt were also in double figures for East in the loss.

As things stand, Wylie East sits at 7-3 in District 9-6A with six games remaining. They trail Wylie by two games for second place, and three games behind the unbeaten Lady Mustangs.

Wylie East travels to Garland this Friday for their next game.

Girls Basketball – Tuesday, Jan. 17

Wylie East – 52

Sachse – 62

Additional scores from the week

Boys Basketball – Tuesday, Jan. 17

Wylie East – 57

Sachse – 69

The Raiders fell short against the Mustangs in the boys game Tuesday night for their third consecutive loss.

For the season, Wylie East has fallen to fifth in the District 9-6A standings, two games behind Rowlett in the loss column halfway through district play. They’ll try to right the ship this Friday, as the Raiders travel to face the Garland Owls.

For additional sports coverage, subscribe to our newspaper here.

For additional sports pictures, see here.