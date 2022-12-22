Subscribe
Kaledek

Pirates aim for third straight district title

by | Dec 22, 2022 | Latest, Sports

As the team continues to win, the expectations for the Wylie Pirates girls soccer team will continue to increase.

The Pirates finished the 2021-22 season first overall in District 9-6A, reaching the playoffs with an undefeated record. After winning their first team playoff games, they were finally knocked out by Rockwall in the regional quarterfinals, but it still made for a landmark season for head coach Chris Bezner and his team. For now, however, the team is only focused on next season.

“I think the girls are aware that everyone is now looking at them in district, but they’re doing a good job of not thinking too far ahead,” Bezner said. “We’re not even thinking about district at this point, and we want to have tunnel vision focus on the game in front of us. The last thing we want to do is spend time comparing ourselves this season to last season or the year before that, so it’ll come down to staying disciplined and focused.”

Early in the year, there’s been positive signs for the Pirates in preseason. They scrimmaged McKinney Boyd, the preseason No. 2 ranked team in 6A and played to a 1-1 draw. With results like that early on, the team is showing it has what it takes to make a run at a third straight district title.

“We’re moving along well and progressing well,” Bezner said. “We’ve played well this preseason and the girls are working hard this offseason to get to where we need to be. We had 13 seniors last year and with only a handful of returning players, we’re seeing how this team gels together.”

Despite the graduating seniors, Wylie will again be led by a backline that surrendered just eight goals all last season. District 9-6A Defensive MVP Reagan Venditto returns for the season, along with district newcomer of the year Jadyn Leblond and goalkeeper of the year Caleigh Monroe. As part of the returning core of the team, they’ll be tasked with providing excellent defense again this season.

“Defensively we should be solid,” Bezner said. “It’s one of the strengths of our team and seniors in Caleigh and Reagan. We have a lot of pieces in place coming back and some seniors stepping up that will provide us some depth. It’s still a few new pieces but they’re slowly building the trust necessary to compete at the highest level and I’m confident they’ll be ready for the season.”

In the attack, Jordyn Vitale was one of the top goalscorers for the Pirates last season and she’ll be tasked with being one of the catalysts to the Wylie attack that lost district MVP Morgan Brown and senior Lindsey Beyers from last season. She scored the lone goal in their preseason tie with McKinney Boyd last week.

“It’s going to be about the same for her this season, but she’s going to get a lot more opportunities this season,” Bezner said. “She’s a very skilled soccer player and I think she’ll be up for the challenge. We’re going to have to lean on her a little more this season and she has what it takes.”

As the team searches for more attacking options to step up this season, that will be the key for success for the Pirates this season. Emma Yosten, Mia Narvaez and Zikoria Oguanobi will all get a chance to earn minutes at forward this season as the team gears up for the start of the regular season on Jan. 3 at home against Rockwall-Heath.

“They’re all going to get a chance to show what they can do,” Bezner said. “We’ll see if one or more of them can step up to the challenge.”

For the full sports, see last week’s issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

Related News

Council debates zoning changes

Council debates zoning changes

Dec 22, 2022 |

Architectural standards and potential uses stole the show during a public hearing for a development located at the corner of Brown Street and State Highway 78. Council held a public hearing for the development during the Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting. The rezoning request...

read more
Historian remembered

Historian remembered

Dec 21, 2022 |

Wylie lost one of its beloved citizens and historians last week. Billy “Bill” Lewis died Sunday, Dec. 11, at the age of 87 following a brief battle with cancer. Perhaps most known for his role as the Executive Director of the F.O. Birmingham Memorial Land Trust, Lewis...

read more
Wylie Way Christmas impacts over 400 families

Wylie Way Christmas impacts over 400 families

Dec 21, 2022 |

After several weeks of coordinating adoptions and collections for gifts, Wylie ISD delivered some holiday cheer to families in need earlier this month. Hosting its annual Wylie Way Christmas and Holidays at Watkins Elementary School, Wylie ISD distributed gifts to 411...

read more
Green Team harnessing green thumbs

Green Team harnessing green thumbs

Dec 16, 2022 |

A project designed to utilize a green space at Watkins Elementary School has turned into the buddings of a fully fledged garden. Jennifer Taylor, an art teacher at Watkins Elementary and Green Team captain, is only in her second year at the school but is already...

read more
Representative weighs in on property tax, border security

Representative weighs in on property tax, border security

Dec 15, 2022 |

As state representatives and senators continue to file their bills ahead of the 88th Legislative Session, issues such as property taxes and border security were prioritized. State Representative Candy Noble, District 89, outlined three issues — property taxes, Child...

read more
Council approves rezoning along SH 78, Brown Street

Council approves rezoning along SH 78, Brown Street

Dec 14, 2022 |

Complementing the architecture of the downtown area took center stage during a rezoning hearing before Wylie councilmembers. Council heard the rezoning request for property located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Brown Street and State Highway 78 during...

read more
P&Z hears cases for downtown area

P&Z hears cases for downtown area

Dec 14, 2022 |

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission considered future developments coming to the downtown area. During its Tuesday, Dec. 6, meeting, commissioners considered two site plans, two rezoning requests and an update to the city’s zoning ordinance. One of the rezoning...

read more
Brown House celebrates history

Brown House celebrates history

Dec 14, 2022 |

Residents looking to take a step into history can visit an iconic house located in downtown Wylie adorned with Victorian Era decor. The Brown House, located at 301 N. Ballard Ave., held a grand opening for its welcome center Saturday, Dec. 3, after several months of...

read more
Algerians find community in Wylie

Algerians find community in Wylie

Dec 9, 2022 |

Although they are thousands of miles and an ocean away from their home country, Algerians have found familiar comforts in North Texas, namely Wylie. Situated in North Africa along the Mediterranean Sea, Algeria has a population of around 44.2 million people as of 2022...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes