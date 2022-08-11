C&S Media 2022 all-area preseason football team

With just two weeks until the opening games of the football season, teams in the state are getting their preparation in for the start of the new season.

For the local teams, that comes amidst various levels of expectations. In the C&S Media coverage area, Sachse and Community were predicted as playoff teams by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, while several other teams are either on the cusp or hoping to prove everyone wrong.

With plenty of talent ahead of the new season, here is the C&S Media preseason all-area team, including selections from Wylie, Wylie East, Sachse, Plano East, Farmersville, Princeton and Community High Schools.

QB – River Medlin, senior, Community

Medlin was one of the top area passers at the 4A level last season, despite missing some time with an injury. Healthy ahead of his senior season and in an offense built to spread the ball around, Medlin could lead the Braves to great things.

RB – Tristan Lee, senior, Wylie East

Lee takes over the starting spot in 2022, rushing for over seven yards a carry as the backup his junior year.

RB – Brandol Hernandez, senior, Community

Hernandez was one of the most consistent players on the Braves’ offense last season, rushing for over seven yards a carry and scoring 11 touchdowns. Back in the lineup again, he’s poised to eclipse that mark.

WR – Rushil Patel, senior, Plano East

Patel led the Panthers with 34 catches last season and is working hard to improve that mark his senior year.

WR – Kaliq Lockett, sophomore, Sachse

Coming out of the gates as a freshman, Lockett was a big play target for the Sachse offense, catching four touchdowns on 15 targets. With offers from Utah, UTSA and SMU during the spring, Lockett steps in as Sachse’s No. 1 receiver.

TE – Brian Dyer, senior, Plano East

Dyer was the top red zone target for the Panthers last season but should get increased production in a more open offense in 2022. His 6-foot-4 frame stands out on the field.

OL – Ralston Ulmer, senior, Wylie

OL – Matthew Schell, senior, Wylie

Ulmer and Schell bring the experience to a strong Wylie offensive line. The duo forms a strong left side for the Pirates, protecting their starting quarterback for the new year.

OL – Ralee Jackson, junior, Plano East

Jackson is one of the top athletes on the Plano East roster. Coach Benedetto said the team will use his versatility and athleticism to their advantage in the offense this season.

OL – Zach Moore, senior, Sachse

The lone returning starter on the Sachse offensive line, Moore turned heads in his first season as a football player. Transitioning from the basketball team, he showed length and athleticism.

OL – Diego Capetillo, junior, Farmersville

A first-team all-district offensive lineman from last season, Capetillo leads a young and experienced group for the Farmers offensive line.

ATH – Terrell Washington Jr., senior, Wylie East

One of the most versatile football players in the area, Washington will lineup at receiver, running back and quarterback in the Raider’s offense. He had 19 touchdowns last season.

DL – Anthony James, senior, Wylie East

One of the top-ranked defensive linemen in the state, James’ size and athleticism stand out on the field. He’s hoping to increase his production and help the Raiders make their mark in 6A football.

DL – Jackson Younger, senior, Community

Younger was an all-state honorable mention player in 2021. As one of the leaders of the Brave’s defense, he sets the tone at the line of scrimmage.

DL – Chima Chineke, junior, Plano East

Chineke has garnered plenty of interest from colleges around the country. With a year of varsity football under his belt, the junior is just getting started as a pass rusher.

DL – Amechi Ofili, senior, Sachse

Not the biggest player on the Sachse defensive line, but Ofili’s speed and versatility create a dynamic pass rusher. He wants to further increase his sack production in 2022.

LB – Billy Sanchez, senior, Princeton

A player that coach Ervin Chandler calls the heart and soul of the defense, Sanchez is the leading returning tackler to the Princeton defense. With several seniors graduating from the 2021 roster, Sanchez’s leadership will be relied upon.

LB – Chiagozie Oliver, senior, Plano East

Oliver was one of Plano East’s top defensive players last season. The linebacker gets everywhere on the football field and shapes up to be the leader of the defense in 2022.

LB – Caiden O’Brien, senior, Farmersville

Farmersville’s leading tackler from 2021 leads one of the most experienced groups of the defense. With several returning starters, coach Zac Quinlan believes the defense can take a step forward in 2022.

DB – Quinton Hall, senior, Community

Hall was an all-state honorable mention safety in 2021. Head coach Dustin Blann praised his ability to cover receivers and tackle at the line of scrimmage, calling him the best safety he’s ever seen at the high school level.

DB – Sean Carter, senior, Wylie

A three-year varsity player, Carter is going to be asked to do a little bit of everything for the Pirates this season. As a safety, he led the team in interceptions in 2021.

DB – CJ Wells, sophomore, Sachse

The Sachse secondary improved mightly when Wells was inserted into the starting lineup midway through the season. With reps against some of the area’s top receivers last season, he’s one of the most proven 10th graders in the Metroplex.

DB – Bryan Washington, senior, Wylie

One of the top tacklers in the Pirate’s defense, Washington’s versatility in covering the pass and tackling in space make him one of the district’s best corners in 2022.

For the full story, see our Aug. 10 issue or subscribe online.