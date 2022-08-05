Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Hubbard, Fisher compete at quarterback￼

by | Aug 5, 2022 | Sports

With a returning quarterback and depth behind him, the Wylie East Raiders feel great about transitioning to a new offense this season.

Jaden Hubbard returns after taking over at quarterback last season for the Raiders. In 81 passes last season, he threw for 535 yards and three touchdowns. Head coach Marcus Gold has liked his development this offseason, including getting stronger in the weight room.

“Jaden has an extremely strong arm and is an extremely smart kid,” Gold said. “It’s all going to come down to how comfortable and confident he can get in our new offense. He’s going to have to spread the ball around a little bit more from last year.”

Hubbard is continuing to progress as a player and Gold thinks he can stand out in his senior season as the team began two-a-days on Aug. 1.

“He’s got some more experience being a senior,” Gold said. “He’s got a great arm, but we want to be able to mix up our passes and play quick, short passes and throw it downfield. He can also continue to get better running the ball and being consistent in that department.”

Hubbard will be working in a new offensive system this season, set to balance the Wylie East offense. The team ran the ball about 70 percent of the time last season and hopes to shrink that number a little bit more, even if they are still a primarily running offense.

Part of that look includes the wildcat formation, with running back Terrell Washington Jr. in the backfield at quarterback. The starter in 2021 will be tasked with creating big plays on the ground as well, not using his arm as much in 2022.

“We don’t want it to be 50/50, we want him to take the reins of it a little more,” Gold said. “If Terrell is in the backfield it’s going to be in our Wildcat offense and we hope it’ll only be about 10-15 plays a game. That being said, our philosophy is to keep going until they stop us. So if Terrell is getting big plays we’ll keep going to him.”

In their wildcat offense, the Raiders want their 3-star recruit to get as many touches as possible and help create explosive plays for the team. The fact that he played quarterback in the past is just added benefit.

“It certainly adds a whole other dimension, but it’s definitely going to be situational,” Gold said. “Teams are going to have to prepare for multiple looks from our offense and we’ll adjust to what they can stop and what they can’t stop.”

Behind Hubbard, Howard Fisher is a rising sophomore who slots in as backup for the Raiders and has shown a lot of promise in the Wylie East program. He’ll likely bounce between the JV and varsity team, showing some of the talents that Gold and the East coaching staff like out of the sophomore class.

For the full story, see our Aug. 3 issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

Related News

Boys aim to return to state￼

Boys aim to return to state￼

Aug 5, 2022 |

Fresh off of its first-ever team state championship appearance, the Wylie boys cross country team returns several runners to the fold. The Pirates returned five of their seven runners from the varsity team last season, which finished fifth overall at the UIL 6A state...

read more
Wylie explores options at quarterback

Wylie explores options at quarterback

Jul 29, 2022 | ,

For the second season in a row, the Wylie Pirates are replacing their starting quarterback. Last summer, senior Isaac Phe arrived late in the summer and was able to win the job, finishing with a strong season under center. Now enrolling at the University of Mary...

read more
Braves led by top safety duo

Braves led by top safety duo

Jul 29, 2022 | ,

Patrolling the back of the defense for the Community Braves, the secondary might be the best group on the team. With several returning all-district players across the roster, it doesn’t get much better than the back four for the Braves. They’re led, as head coach...

read more
Linebackers feature several of Community top athletes

Linebackers feature several of Community top athletes

Jul 20, 2022 |

As is the theme for all of the Community Braves, the linebackers feature several seniors and experienced starters. Operating out of the 3-4 front, two experienced inside linebackers returned to start for the Braves. Jack Hutcherson and Eric Starks lead the group and...

read more
Wylie East deep at defensive line

Wylie East deep at defensive line

Jul 20, 2022 |

The Wylie East Raiders may have graduated several seniors on defense, but the defensive line remains strong with two returning starters. Not only is it two returning players, it’s two of the better players on the entire defense from last season. “It’s one of our more...

read more
Carter leads Wylie safeties

Carter leads Wylie safeties

Jul 20, 2022 |

Sean Carter has seen a lot of action for the Wylie Pirates. Entering his third year as the starting safety, he leads a new, inexperienced group of players in the Wylie secondary. Head coach Jimmy Carter said is relying on him to be the leader of the group. “He’s the...

read more
Pirates roster features several returning players

Pirates roster features several returning players

Jul 14, 2022 |

The young Wylie Pirates went through some growing pains last season but now gear up with several returning players. With multiple starters coming back, the team has hit the ground running this offseason, preparing to bounce back. Wylie finished second in District 9-6A...

read more
Pirates search options at cornerback

Pirates search options at cornerback

Jul 13, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates are using the summer to fill out its depth chart and work toward the start of the 2022 regular season. At cornerback, a void has been created with the graduation of a multi-year starter. That has opened up competition for a spot in the starting...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022