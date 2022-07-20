Wylie East deep at defensive line

The Wylie East Raiders may have graduated several seniors on defense, but the defensive line remains strong with two returning starters.

Not only is it two returning players, it’s two of the better players on the entire defense from last season.

“It’s one of our more veteran groups that we want to lean on,” head coach Marcus Gold said. “In order to be good, you have to win in the trenches and we like the guys we have in that group.”

