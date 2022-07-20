Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie East deep at defensive line

by | Jul 20, 2022 | Sports

The Wylie East Raiders may have graduated several seniors on defense, but the defensive line remains strong with two returning starters.

Not only is it two returning players, it’s two of the better players on the entire defense from last season.

“It’s one of our more veteran groups that we want to lean on,” head coach Marcus Gold said. “In order to be good, you have to win in the trenches and we like the guys we have in that group.”

For the full story, see our July 20 issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

Related News

Carter leads Wylie safeties

Carter leads Wylie safeties

Jul 20, 2022 |

Sean Carter has seen a lot of action for the Wylie Pirates. Entering his third year as the starting safety, he leads a new, inexperienced group of players in the Wylie secondary. Head coach Jimmy Carter said is relying on him to be the leader of the group. “He’s the...

read more
Pirates roster features several returning players

Pirates roster features several returning players

Jul 14, 2022 |

The young Wylie Pirates went through some growing pains last season but now gear up with several returning players. With multiple starters coming back, the team has hit the ground running this offseason, preparing to bounce back. Wylie finished second in District 9-6A...

read more
Pirates search options at cornerback

Pirates search options at cornerback

Jul 13, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates are using the summer to fill out its depth chart and work toward the start of the 2022 regular season. At cornerback, a void has been created with the graduation of a multi-year starter. That has opened up competition for a spot in the starting...

read more
Guzman returns to lead Raider linebackers

Guzman returns to lead Raider linebackers

Jul 13, 2022 | ,

Rarely do sophomore football players get a chance to play at the varsity level. For Derrick Guzman, he took the chance in stride and cemented himself as the team’s starting middle linebacker for the 2022 season. Head coach Marcus Gold likes Guzman’s instincts at the...

read more
Raiders have options at receiver

Raiders have options at receiver

Jul 8, 2022 | ,

With just over a month until the new season, Wylie East believes it has the skill position players capable of leading the team. At receiver, the Raider's top three players mesh well with different skill sets for the 2022 season. Terrell Washington Jr. is the leading...

read more
Wylie, Wylie East compete in TABC showcase

Wylie, Wylie East compete in TABC showcase

Jul 7, 2022 | ,

Overstreet brothers lead Wylie East to overtime win Wylie East opened the tournament Friday afternoon with a tough game, heading to overtime against Houston Madison. In that period, they were led by Anthony and Parker Overstreet, who each scored in double figures to...

read more
Braves offense led by strong tight end duo

Braves offense led by strong tight end duo

Jul 7, 2022 | ,

With a running offense, your tight ends are required to be some of the most formidable blockers on the football field. The Community Braves believe they have the best tight ends in the area. The team is led by the duo of Jackson Younger and Hayden Tanner. Younger is...

read more
Pirates view linebackers as strength of defense

Pirates view linebackers as strength of defense

Jul 7, 2022 | ,

With three returning varsity football players, the Wylie Pirates view linebackers as one of the team's strengths in 2022. The strength of the team is in the middle of the field, where starters Austin Fabian and Christian Resurreccion return to the Wylie defense. The...

read more
Lee takes over Wylie East running back duties

Lee takes over Wylie East running back duties

Jul 4, 2022 | ,

The Wylie East Raiders football team boasts plenty of athleticism for the 2022 season. They’re led by their running back room, where the Raiders bring back three varsity-level players to help jump-start their move to the 6A level. Leading the way in the backfield will...

read more
Braves have several options at receiver

Braves have several options at receiver

Jul 1, 2022 | ,

With several options at receiver, the Community Braves will feature an expanded passing game in 2022. The Braves have five of their top six pass catchers returning for the new year, led by wide receiver Charlie Ott. He led the team with 292 yards receiving and two...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022