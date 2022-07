The Dallas Tigers baseball program has produced several outstanding players, including MLB stars Clayton Kershaw and Corey Kluber.

For just the fifth time in team history, they’re sending their team to the Connie Mack World Series in Farmington, NM from July 22-30. In their previous four trips to the tournament that features some of the top teams from around the country, the Tigers won it once, in 2016.

