Subscribe

Three keys to victory: Wylie East football versus Longview

by | Oct 8, 2021 | Sports

The Raiders head into week five looking to return to winning.

Wylie East started district play with a loss to Sherman. The Raiders travel to Longview for their first road district game against the Eagles tomorrow night.

Here are three keys to a Raiders victory this week:

  1. Score on the first offense possession

Against Sherman, the Raiders offense struggled in the first half. Wylie East had a total of 43 total yards on four drives that all ended in punts. On the other side, they allowed three consecutive scoring drives to trail 18-0 at halftime.

For Wylie East to have success against Longview, they need to find offensive success early. With a strong group of offensive weapons, including the emergence of Charis Jackson as a dual-threat receiver, the Raiders have the ability to score consistently. Whether they can get any momentum in the first half will alter how the team can play in the second half.

For the full story, see the Sept. 29 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Raiders lose to McKinney North

Raiders lose to McKinney North

Oct 9, 2021 | ,

Things were looking good for Wylie East in the first half, with the Raiders leading 21-0. This early lead wouldn’t hold, however, as Wylie East (0-3, 2-4) surrendered 28 unanswered points to lose to McKinney North (2-1, 3-4) by seven points at Wylie Stadium. Play of...

read more
Raiders race in Jesuit Invitational

Raiders race in Jesuit Invitational

Oct 7, 2021 | ,

The Wylie East cross country team returned to action Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Prestonwood Polo Club for the Jesuit Invitational. The varsity Lady Raiders finished 23rd overall with 619 total points. Senior Anjelika Abraham led the way, finishing 55th overall...

read more
Wylie finishes 21st in Jesuit

Wylie finishes 21st in Jesuit

Oct 7, 2021 |

The Wylie Pirates sent their boys varsity team to the Jesuit XC Classic. Performing against 37 teams, the Pirates finished 21st overall last Saturday with 612 points. They were one point behind Little Elm, who finished 20th, and well behind leaders out of Plano West...

read more
East struggles in shutout loss

East struggles in shutout loss

Oct 4, 2021 | ,

Wylie East (0-2, 2-3) surrendered 35 points in the first half, and allowed 21 points in the second half to lose to Longview (2-0, 5-1) 56-0 at Lobo Stadium last Friday night. On their first offensive possession, the Raiders drove into Longview territory, trying to...

read more
Wylie Pirates defeat Rowlett Eagles

Wylie Pirates defeat Rowlett Eagles

Sep 30, 2021 | ,

The Wylie Pirates (2-1, 2-4) scored 28 consecutive points to earn a 31-13 win over the Rowlett Eagles. Thoughts from Coach Jimmy Carter: “When we got our first win last week, we talked about building off that confidence,” Carter said. “We know who we are, we’re the...

read more
Wylie’s three keys to victory over Rowlett

Wylie’s three keys to victory over Rowlett

Sep 30, 2021 | ,

With a win under their belt, the Wylie Pirates are rounding into form. Much like last season, Wylie (1-4, 1-1) plays Rowlett (1-4, 1-1) with their backs against the wall. In a winner-take-all district game last season, the Pirates shocked everyone by defeating the...

read more
Raiders drop district opener to Sherman

Raiders drop district opener to Sherman

Sep 25, 2021 | ,

In their district opener against Sherman, the Raiders (0-1, 2-2) couldn’t overcome an 18-0 first-half deficit, losing 38-17. Key Play of the Game: Phoenix Grant converts on fourth down for a TD Entering the fourth quarter, Sherman held a 25-14 lead, driving within the...

read more

Raiders race in Frisco Invitational

Sep 24, 2021 | ,

The Wylie East cross country team returned to action Saturday, Sept. 18, at Warren Park for the Frisco Invitational. The varsity Lady Raiders finished 13th overall with 350 total points. Senior Anjelika Abraham led the way, finishing 32nd overall (20:04.54), improving...

read more
Wylie dominates South Garland for first victory

Wylie dominates South Garland for first victory

Sep 23, 2021 | ,

On the third play of the game, the Wylie Pirates found the end zone.  Wylie (1-4, 1-1) had no trouble Thursday night, defeating South Garland (0-5, 0-2) 63-0.  The Pirates scored on all eight of their first-half possessions to take a 56-0 lead into the...

read more