Raiders down Vikings in final minute

by | Sep 4, 2021 | Sports

Down by six points within the final minute, a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Terrell Washington Jr. became the difference-maker, as the Raiders went on to win 29-28.

Thoughts from Coach Marcus Gold

“Success is always good, but I think we need to learn more about the process of [winning],” Gold said. “I’d rather lose a game but get better fundamentally. We’ll have to go back to the film and see if we got better. We have to improve every week, and make sure we’re doing the best we can to succeed.”

Impact Raider of the Game: Washington Jr.

Washington Jr. contributed to multiple scoring opportunities, ending up with three touchdowns. At the start of the second quarter, he connected on a 21-yard pass to Charis Jackson to retake the lead 15-13. He also caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Jaedon Hubbard. Washington also provided the game-winning rushing touchdown. He finished the game with 272 of the Raiders’ 417 total yards.

With the win, the Raiders moved to 2-0. Wylie East travels to Royse City for their first road game next Friday.

By Jackson King * [email protected]

