Wylie Pirates sweep opening race

by | Aug 20, 2021 | Sports

The Pirates boys and girls cross country teams opened the season at their home race.

Competing in the Wylie Pirate two-mile kick-off, Wylie swept the boys and girls elite division races. The Pirate boys team won by scoring 33 points, finishing ahead of second-placed Melissa (57 points). Landin Wolfe finished third overall, running a time of 10:33. Behind him, freshman Youssef Mikhael finished sixth (10:46) and senior John Colbert finished seventh (10:47).

Other top runners for the Pirates were ninth-placed runner Devin Ugochukwu (10:54), 12th placed Liam Gardiner (10:56) and 13th placed Euaiel Aklile (11:02).

Wylie won the elite division on the girls’ side by scoring 21 points, finishing ahead of second-placed Irving Nimitz (42 points).

Sophomore Liv Lambert got off to a strong start by finishing third overall with a time of 12:18. The Pirates had four other runners finish in the top 15, with Eliza Stowell finishing eighth (12:54), Jordan Sewell running in 10th place (13:35), Abigail Bray coming in 14th (13:56) and Avery McCoy rounding it out at 15 (14:02).

Wylie also finished first overall in the boys varsity level, scoring 42 points. Running in second place was Forney at 49 points. They’ll run this Friday at the Friday Night Hawk Invite at McInnish Park in Carrollton.


By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

