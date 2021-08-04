Running career continues for 56-year-old Wylie resident

At the age of 56, Danny Mo­nistere may be in the best shape of his life.

The Wylie resident is pursu­ing an athletic career most peo­ple left behind in high school.

Six years ago, he discov­ered the USATF Masters track program. Itching to get back into the sport, Monistere be­gan training for an opportuni­ty to compete in outdoor track events. That training has paid off, with Monistere earning three trips to the Masters na­tionals.

By Jackson King • [email protected]