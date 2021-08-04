Running career continues for 56-year-old Wylie resident

At the age of 56, Danny Monistere may be in the best shape of his life.
The Wylie resident is pursuing an athletic career most people left behind in high school.
Six years ago, he discovered the USATF Masters track program. Itching to get back into the sport, Monistere began training for an opportunity to compete in outdoor track events. That training has paid off, with Monistere earning three trips to the Masters nationals.
By Jackson King • [email protected]