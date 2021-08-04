Pirates developing options at quarterback

It’s never easy to replace a player, especially at quarter­back.

The Wylie Pirates face just that challenge, replacing their leader behind center for the 2021 season. Marcus McElroy was a two-year starter for the Pirates, finishing as a back-to-back first-team all-district quar­terback in the process. In the past two seasons, he accounted for over 1,800 yards passing and 27 total touchdowns.

Coming into the fold are two players with much less experi­ence, but promise for the up­coming season. Wylie has spent the spring and summer with Canyon Hall, a defensive back for the Pirates last season, tak­ing the majority of the first-team reps at quarterback.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]