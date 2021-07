Often ignored until the game’s biggest moments, special teams can make or break a football team.

For the Wylie Pirates, it’s not something that goes unnoticed, as they work relentlessly at fine-tuning their special team’s group. Last season, the Pirates had one of the best special teams in the district. Heading into 2021, there is some uncertainty at the positions.

For the full story, see the July 28 issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]