Following a first round play­off exit last season, the Wylie East softball team is already preparing for the start of the up­coming school year, including hiring its next head coach.

With Amy Southern retiring after her fifth season leading the Lady Raiders, Wylie East filled the open position earlier this month, hiring Demi McNulty as the next leader of the softball program.

For the full story, see the July 28 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]